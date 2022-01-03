CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Starting today, North Carolina employers can apply for first-ever Culture of Wellness Awards, presented by the North Carolina Business Group on Health (NCBGH). The awards recognize the best employer wellbeing programs across the state and are open to employers of all sizes. Companies can apply at NCBGH.org/wellness through February 14, and winners will be announced at NCBGH’s annual Spring Forum in May.

Through these awards, NCBGH will recognize companies committed to improving the health and well-being of their employees. Research suggests that a healthy workforce is tied to greater employee engagement, business productivity, and overall economic prosperity. The Culture of Wellness Awards were established, in partnership with health service company Cigna, to honor NCBGH founding member and wellness champion Chris Cote.

Applications may be submitted today through February 14, 2022 at https://ncbgh.org/wellness and will be evaluated by NCBGH and Cigna across seven components:

* Leadership Commitment

– Senior leadership involvement and support

* Culture, Foundation, Policies

– Wellbeing embedded in culture

– Length of program in place

– Policies to support wellbeing

* Program Offerings / Tools / Incentives

– Pillars/Dimensions of Health

– Onsite, telephonic, digital (online) programs

– Rewards for participating/engaging

* Strategic Planning / Communications

– Goals and objectives/multi-year strategy

– Branding of wellness program

– Channels of communication

– Components utilized in planning

* Reporting Metrics & Evaluation

– Reporting date utilized for program planning

– Reporting back to population

– Means of evaluation

* Organization Engagement Data

– Health risk assessment completion

– Preventive care visits

– Disease management engagement

* Innovation / Technology

– Utilizing technology to meet changing needs of population

NCBGH worked with global health service company Cigna to develop the Culture of Wellness awards program, modeled on the Cigna Well-Being Awards that recognize clients with innovative and successful workplace wellness programs. Cigna will partner with NCBGH to select award winners.

“We know many North Carolina employers have developed remarkable programs for the overall wellbeing of their workforce and families,” said Jon Rankin, CEO of North Carolina Business Group on Health. “We look forward to recognizing their organization and achievement as a shining example of excellence in health and wellness.”

“We are proud to partner with NCBGH on this awards program that encourages and recognizes workplace wellness,” said Charles Pitts, Cigna market president for the Carolinas. “Through our longtime partnership with NCBGH, we’re focused on improving the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of the people, businesses and communities we serve in North Carolina.”

About North Carolina Business Group on Health

Founded in 2011, NCBGH is a non-profit coalition of employers and other key healthcare stakeholders across the state using their collective voice to influence decisions and impact the quality and cost of healthcare delivery systems across North Carolina.

For more information, visit https://ncbgh.org/.

RELATED LINKS:

https://newsroom.cigna.com/healthy-workforce

News Source: North Carolina Business Group on Health