CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Winners of the first annual employer Culture of Wellness Award have been announced by the North Carolina Business Group on Health (NCBGH), presented at their NCBGH Spring Forum in Greensboro. The award recognizes the best employer wellbeing programs across the state; companies committed to improving the health and well-being of their employees.

Employer programs were rated across seven components:

– Leadership Commitment

– Culture, Foundation, Policies

– Program Offerings / Tools / Incentives

– Strategic Planning / Communications

– Reporting Metrics & Evaluation

– Organization Engagement Data

– Innovation / Technology

Two awards were presented based on employer size. Alex Lee, Inc. was declared the winner in the “Large Employer” category, and Cleveland County Government in the “Small/Midsize Employer” category.

“Alex Lee is honored to have been selected as the winner of the first annual Culture of Wellness Award for the Large Employer Category,” said Kim Davis, Hickory based Alex Lee’s Sr. Director of HR Operations, Compensation and Benefits. “Alex Lee and all its subsidiaries – Lowes Foods, Merchants Distributors, Souto Foods, and W. Lee Flowers – place priority on health and wellness. We consider ourselves a family and we strive to build and uphold a strong sense of community. Providing a comprehensive wellness strategy, with health initiatives and benefits, is a defining part of our culture. Our focus is on our people and our commitment to their health.”

Rebecca Rhinehardt, Safety Risk Coordinator, accepted the award for Cleveland County stating, “Cleveland County is honored to have received the 2022 Culture of Wellness Award. Our programs would not be possible without the commitment to employee health demonstrated by our commissioners and leadership team. Our success is 100% driven by our employee engagement.”

“We had many North Carolina employers apply for the award, all for excellent programs demonstrating remarkable overall commitment to the wellbeing of their workforce and families,” said Jon Rankin, CEO of North Carolina Business Group on Health. “Ultimately, these two organizations came out on top, outstanding across all award components.”

About North Carolina Business Group on Health:

Founded in 2011, NCBGH is a non-profit coalition of employers and other key healthcare stakeholders across the state using their collective voice to influence decisions and impact the quality and cost of healthcare delivery systems across North Carolina. For more information, visit https://ncbgh.org.

News Source: North Carolina Business Group on Health