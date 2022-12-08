CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Leapfrog Group announced Monday that 18 hospitals in North Carolina, more than any other state, have been named to its 2022 national list of Top Hospitals. The full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, is available at www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals. The elite award is one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive in safety and quality. The winning facilities were officially recognized at Leapfrog’s 2022 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner.



Image Caption: North Carolina Business Group on Health.

The North Carolina Business Group on Health (NCBGH) is the Leapfrog Regional Leader for North Caroline, working with providers, purchasers, payors and patients across North Carolina to drive safe, high-quality health care.

“We are so pleased with the commitment to safety and quality by the healthcare providers in our state,” said Jon Rankin, president and CEO of NCBGH. “These 18 institutions exemplify dedication in our state to the highest standards of care, and highlight North Carolina’s standing as a national leader in patient safety.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog organization that rates hospitals on how well they protect patients from errors and infections, as well as the effectiveness of procedures and other care they provide. A total of 115 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including: 12 Top Children’s Hospitals, 32 Top General Hospitals, 13 Top Rural Hospitals and 58 Top Teaching Hospitals.

“We are honored to recognize our 2022 Top Hospitals including the 18 Top Hospitals in North Carolina. Their commitment to transparency and excellence saves lives and enriches communities every second of every day,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The North Carolina Business Group on Health continues to lead the way to improve the safety and quality of health care in North Carolina.”

The Top Hospital award is given to teaching, general, rural and children’s hospitals that publicly report their performance through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and meet the high standards defined in the Top Hospitals Methodology. This includes infection rates, maternity care and a hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors, among other standards. To see the full national list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About The Leapfrog Group:

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

About North Carolina Business Group on Health:

Founded in 2011, NCBGH is a non-profit coalition of employers and other key healthcare stakeholders across the state using their collective voice to influence decisions and impact the quality and cost of healthcare delivery systems across North Carolina. For more information, visit https://ncbgh.org.

News Source: North Carolina Business Group on Health