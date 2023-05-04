CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The North Carolina Business Group on Health (NCBGH), a leading nonprofit coalition of employers and healthcare stakeholders committed to improving the healthcare delivery system in North Carolina, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its evolution. Effective immediately, the organization will be known as the North Carolina Business Coalition on Health (NCBCH), while maintaining its dedication to its mission.



The decision to rebrand as the North Carolina Business Coalition on Health aligns with our commitment to better represent the collective efforts and interests of our members, as well as to strengthen our presence in the healthcare industry. This new name underscores our role as a collaborative force driving positive change, innovation, and improved healthcare outcomes across the state.

“Our organization’s transformation into the North Carolina Business Coalition on Health reflects our drive to join employers and key healthcare stakeholders not just as diverse group, but a coalition of distinct entities joined together in action for our common cause at the forefront of healthcare advocacy and innovation in our state,” said Jon Rankin, NCBCH’s President and CEO. “While our name may have changed, we continue our mission to educate, advocate, and innovate for a better healthcare delivery system in North Carolina. We will continue to provide our members and community with valuable resources, foster collaboration among key stakeholders, and drive meaningful change in healthcare.”

The North Carolina Business Coalition on Health will continue to champion the interests of employers and healthcare stakeholders by focusing on key areas such as healthcare cost containment, transparency, quality, wellness and wellbeing, and healthcare policy advocacy. Through educational initiatives, collaborative partnerships, and innovative solutions, the organization will strive to enhance the health and well-being of North Carolina’s workforce and drive sustainable healthcare system improvements.

As part of the rebranding process, the North Carolina Business Coalition on Health has unveiled a refreshed logo. The updated branding captures the essence of our mission and reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering employers and stakeholders to work together to shape a more efficient and effective healthcare landscape.

Existing initiatives, programs, and partnerships will continue seamlessly under the new name, along with our commitment to fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and advocating for a high-performing healthcare system in North Carolina.

For more information about the North Carolina Business Coalition on Health and its mission, please visit https://NCBCH.NET.

About North Carolina Business Coalition on Health:

The North Carolina Business Coalition on Health is a nonprofit coalition of employers and key healthcare stakeholders based in North Carolina. With a mission to educate, advocate, and innovate for a better healthcare delivery system, the organization works tirelessly to drive positive change, improve healthcare outcomes, and enhance the well-being of North Carolina’s workforce. The North Carolina Business Coalition on Health represents the collective voice of employers and healthcare stakeholders, fostering collaboration and innovation to achieve a sustainable and high-performing healthcare system.

