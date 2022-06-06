BISMARK, N.D., June 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — North Dakota Soccer Association (NDSA), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in the state, has announced a new five-year partnership with Sports Connect to grow and advance the game of soccer in North Dakota. Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, will provide technology solutions for the state association, NDSA member clubs and associations, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.

Sports Connect is a key component of the U.S. Soccer Connect mission of growing participation and advancing the sport of soccer in conjunction with U.S. Soccer. The U.S. Soccer Connect initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports connecting every level of the soccer pathway. It represents the largest commitment of technology and sport resources to any project in American sports history.

“Over the last year, one of our top priorities has been to secure a technology partner who can help us ensure our members access to superior club management with best-in-class support to keep their season running smoothly and ultimately grow the game of soccer in North Dakota,” said Tom Marcis, President of NDSA. “After meeting with and viewing multiple platforms, we are pleased to announce our new partnership with Sports Connect as the Exclusive Technology Provider of North Dakota Soccer Association. We know with Stack Sports we have secured a partner who is best positioned to serve our membership in growing the sport.”

As an official partner of NDSA, Sports Connect will serve as the participation growth platform for both the state office and its member clubs.

“We are proud to partner with North Dakota Soccer Association to help grow participation in the state,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “NDSA has been inspiring a passion for soccer in their communities for decades, having an undeniable impact on the growth of the sport in North Dakota. Together through this new partnership, we will help give even more players the opportunity to play through innovative technology that makes managing each season easier.”

Affiliated associations and clubs partnering with Sports Connect will have access to a full suite of features, including industry leading business insights tools, mobile-first registration, seamless data integration with NDSA, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, secure online payment processing, and more.

Many soccer clubs affiliated with NDSA have already chosen Sports Connect for their club management needs, and many more are already upgrading to the go-forward platform. NDSA has long-term goals to grow and win back some of its membership over the next few years, and believes that Sports Connect is the conduit to help prime this growth.

When your club is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this new exclusive partnership, contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/north-dakota-soccer-association/ .

About North Dakota Soccer Association:

North Dakota Soccer Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to be the statewide sponsor of its member clubs for both recreational, competitive and amateur adult soccer. Historically, we have represented over 7,000 youth and adult soccer players, 500 coaches, and 150 referees throughout the state of North Dakota. North Dakota State Soccer consists of various clubs state-wide who register players (boys and girls) from ages four (4) through nineteen (19) on the youth side and any age on the adult side. North Dakota State Soccer is one of a few state associations that handle both the youth and adult programs out of a single office. This creates members of all ages working together statewide for the same vision, mission and values.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports