JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads today announced the findings of its November 2025 report on planned capital project spending within the North American Industrial Manufacturing sector. The firm’s research, which tracks new plant construction, facility expansions, and significant equipment modernization, identified 154 new projects. Capital project activity remains stable, with 154 new projects in November, nearly matching the 155 projects tracked in October. The report indicates strong activity across key investment types, including new construction, expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades.



Image caption: November 2025 Marks Seven Straight Months of Growth with 154 New Industrial Capital Projects.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 136 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 78 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 43 New Projects

Expansion – 52 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 69 New Projects

Plant Closings – 13 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Texas – 15

Ohio – 10

California – 9

South Carolina – 9

Indiana – 8

Pennsylvania – 8

Virginia – 8

Michigan – 7

New York – 6

North Carolina – 6

Connecticut – 5

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of November, our research team identified 19 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Eli Lilly and Company, who is planning to invest $4.5 billion for the construction of a laboratory and processing complex at 300 N. 200 W. in LEBANON, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

WISCONSIN:

AI technology company is planning to invest $569 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in MOUNT PLEASANT, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WEST VIRGINIA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $453 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BUFFALO, WV. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

OHIO:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $250 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in PARMA, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW MEXICO:

Hypersonic rocket mfr. is planning to invest $235 million for the construction of a manufacturing and testing complex in RIO RANCHO, NM. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $204 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GEORGETOWN, KY They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

TEXAS:

Communication equipment mfr. is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a 210,000 sf manufacturing facility in SUGAR LAND, TX. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2026.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Personal and household care product mfr. is planning to invest $142 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing and warehouse facility in LEWISTOWN, PA. They have recently received approval for the project.

MISSISSIPPI:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $125 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in BLUE SPRINGS, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Floor care appliance mfr. is planning to invest $120 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing and office facility at 1000 Innovation Way in ANDERSON, SC. They have recently received approval for the project. They will consolidate their operations upon completion in Summer 2026.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Industrial concrete product mfr. is investing $102 million for the construction of a 154,000 sf manufacturing, warehouse, and office facility in GASTONIA, NC. Construction has recently started.

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc