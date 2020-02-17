HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s 7 am on a chilly Wednesday morning in February. Giroud Lawn Care Technician, Bill Krowchena, climbs into his lawn service truck with a large Dunkin Donuts coffee. He takes a sip before he starts paging through his clipboard and notes. “We have a lot of stops today, so I need my coffee!”



Boy is he right! Bill has a full day ahead of him visiting lawns in Wynnewood and Ardmore, PA. Homeowners might be wondering: Why in the world is Bill visiting lawns in the dead of winter? Believe it or not, now is the time to evaluate lawns for spring and summer lawn service programs.

Great Lawn Service Starts with a Plan Now

“Timing is everything,” explains Bill. “If we don’t get customers on the schedule now, they could miss those crucial first treatments, and that sets the tone for the whole season.”

An effective lawn care program should have a fertilizer treatment paired with Pre-emergent crabgrass control and broadleaf weed control.

“Crabgrass is such a pain, and it’s all over the Philadelphia area,” says Bill. “You really have to stay on top of it or it can take over your lawn.”

Additionally, if the first treatments are late, it pushes back all of the other treatments. Since a great lawn care program is designed to address specific issues at different times of the season, the lawn could suffer if homeowners don’t plan ahead.

“I’ve seen whole lawns destroyed by grubs in just a few weeks!” explains Bill. “We have preventative grub control built right into the program at just the right time to knock them out.”

Weather also plays an important role in lawn service timing. A professional lawn service team stays on top of weather patterns when making the decision on when to start treatments. “We haven’t had much snow this year, but in Pennsylvania it’s really not unusual to get slammed with a storm in March,” notes Bill. “On the other hand, if we have an early spring, we need to get on customers’ properties ASAP and start those treatments.”

Identifying Trouble Spots Now

Working with an experienced Lawn Care expert now will guarantee the best results from a program. That’s because, they identify which areas might be more of a challenge and how to solve it.

“Each lawn is different from the next,” explains Bill. “When I’m evaluating a lawn, I look for all kinds of issues. I might see moss growing over here, thinning grass over there, or a big tree that will leaf out, shade grass and slow down growth. Then, I plan strategies for taking care of those issues. For example, I might suggest seeding or aeration for a lawn that needs a little TLC.”

An experienced lawn care technician is able to identify the subtle differences in lawn health or appearance issues to correctly diagnose and treat the real problem.

How to Get Started on a Lawn Care Program

Now is the time for homeowners to schedule a full lawn inspection with an experienced lawn service. The lawn care expert will walk the entire property and create a custom plan to combat any issues on the lawn. Homeowners should choose a lawn service that does a mid-season check-up that includes a pH Soil Test. Maintaining a healthy pH is vital to producing great results for the lawn. Lime applications may be recommended to decrease the acidity in the soil, so the grass will grow healthy and strong!

Learn more: https://www.giroudtree.com/blog/lawn-success-story

For more information, check out Giroud Arborist Rob Nagy’s demonstration of a pH Soil Test.

About Giroud Tree and Lawn

Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area.

For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.

News Source: Giroud Tree and Lawn