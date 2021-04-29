Olea Kiosks Adds Jim Masters in Sales Team Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, announced the addition of Jim Masters to its sales team. The company has made a number of recent changes to its sales team as it strategically expands.

Masters joins Olea Kiosks with 20 years of experience with IT hardware and software, printing and barcode technology. His deep understanding of enterprise sales, the channel and managed services are a great fit as Olea continues to grow expand its entrée into new and growth markets.

Masters will focus on the transportation and logistics check-in and assist with eGovernment opportunities. “I’m excited about the growth of kiosks in today’s tech-fueled environment. When I think about future technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the deployment of 5G, self-service technology is on the verge of delivering so much more value,” Masters explained.

“Jim’s experience in developing sales opportunities in new, nearly unexplored territory is exactly why we added him to the team,” said Frank Olea, CEO. “We pride ourselves on design innovation and the customer experience, and Jim will fit perfectly into our culture with the expertise he brings.”

Olea Kiosks Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include The Habit Burger Grill, Kaiser Permanente, Empire State Building, Universal Studios, EVO Entertainment, Scientific Games, and Subway.

