LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the expansion of its sales team by adding Jared Epstein to handle the ticketing vertical.

Epstein joins Olea following 4 years of ticketing experience with Vista Entertainment, most recently as Business Development Manager for North America. With a comprehensive background building strategic partnerships, Epstein brings tremendous experience to help strengthen relationship and reach within the cinema industry and in the broader hospitality space. After starting his career as a 5th generation family member, Epstein also has an appreciation for what it takes to continuously grow a family business.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with a number of vendors throughout my career and after working with Olea as a customer, I admire the way the organization is run from leadership, manufacturing, customer experience through to sales and business development,” said Epstein.

“We’ve seen Jared’s efforts working alongside him while he was a customer at Vista Entertainment and we’re eager to see how we can continue to work with Vista to grow within the cinema industry,” stated CEO Frank Olea. “The pandemic has taken its toll across hospitality and Jared has the experience to help work with them to bring profit back to their business,” added Olea.

In addition to almost doubling its manufacturing space earlier this year, Olea Kiosks®, Inc. has also strengthened its leadership team, added other additional sales resources, and expanded its customer experience team to position itself well for future growth.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc. is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, The Habit Burger Grill, The Empire State Building, Universal Studios, Scientific Games, Subway and Kaiser Permanente.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

MULTIMEDIA

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0819s2p-Jared-Epstein-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Olea Kiosks