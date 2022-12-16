LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales.



Photo Caption: Michael Tulloch.

In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation. With his ability to build strategic relationships, Tulloch will work to cultivate strategic partnerships with best-in-class software providers and venues. His extensive knowledge and experience in self-service solutions will help him as he looks to help innovate new solutions to quickly identify and validate visitors using biometric technology at prominent venues worldwide.

“I am very excited to join the team at Olea. The opportunity for self-service solutions has never been better and with enhanced technology including new biometric peripherals, I’m eager to bring new secure check-in opportunities to the table,” said Tulloch.

“We’ve established an aggressive plan for 2023 and Michael will help us execute near-term revenue plans and assist in building the longer-term business and technology partnerships in the space,” explained CEO Frank Olea. “We look forward to Michael establishing successful relationships to expand our installed base and build new business opportunities,” added Olea.

About Olea Kiosks, Inc.:

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the travel, access control, healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include CLEAR, IDEMIA, Kaiser Permanente, The Habit Burger Grill, and Universal Studios Theme Parks.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1216-s2p-tulloch-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Michael Tulloch

News Source: Olea Kiosks