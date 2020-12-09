LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of self-service kiosk solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with UrVenue, the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience and monetizes a resort’s real estate. With conveniently placed Olea kiosks on-property, this partnership enables venues and hotel properties to layer in another customer touchpoint that drives self-service revenue with transactions that are contactless, resource-free, branded, and always open for business.

With more than 40 years of delivering self-service solutions, Olea Kiosks® understands the value of reducing friction in the guest experience. Urvenue’s 10+ years of experience in the resorts and hospitality realm and its ability to leverage its technology to monetize non-room inventory and other guest touchpoints during the in-stay journey solves one of the greatest challenges for resort managers. Combining UrVenue’s powerful booking platform with self-service kiosks puts guests in complete control.

“It’s exciting to partner with another U.S.-based company so focused on technology that puts the power in the hands of the user,” said Frank Olea, CEO of the company that now spans four generations. “Self-service kiosks equipped with the same technology used across all customer touch points helps with workforce management and removes mundane tasks like order and payment entry to allow staff to focus on higher-value tasks that truly enhance the guest experience,” added Olea.

“Partnering with a trusted kiosk brand such as Olea will help unlock the full potential of UrVenue to resorts and venues all over the world,” said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue. “Together we’ll be able to service customers with what they want, when they want in a safe and easy way as well as provide resorts with important insights, data and guest management.”

An Olea kiosk paired with UrVenue’s booking solution puts hospitality patrons in the driver’s seat with frictionless, on-property, cashier-less, self-service booking capabilities. Guests can now book and transact any inventory within UrVenue, including but not limited to, special event ticketing such as seasonal pop-up experiences, show tickets, restaurant reservations, pool-side cabanas, nightclub and day club admission, special promotion vouchers, sportsbook lounge seats and bundled on-property experiences to name a few.

UrVenue’s hospitality-built booking platform makes it is easy to transact any type of non-room inventory on property and with Olea’s flexible, modular design, the physical unit can be branded and designed for custom transactions including physical outputs such as show tickets or customized promotional vouchers or wristbands.

The pandemic has created significant disruption for the hospitality industry. Self-service kiosks reduce human interaction at a time when guests of all ages are comfortable using kiosks. In addition, venues can eliminate wait times with reservations, long lines, and processing payments, while increasing ticket lift dramatically, at a time when every second and penny of revenue counts.

Circa Resort and Casino will be the first resort to use the Olea with UrVenue kiosk at the beginning of 2021.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks, Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include The Habit Burger Grill, Kaiser Permanente, Empire State Building, Universal Studios, EVO Entertainment, Scientific Games, and Subway.

For more information, visit: https://www.olea.com/.

About UrVenue:

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. UrVenue maximizes revenue-per-available-customer with its advanced booking, ticketing and presale platform built for hospitality venues: nightclubs and day clubs, restaurants and lounges, resort pools and beaches, sportsbooks, spas, special events, small group meeting rooms, recreation services, bundled experiences and more.

Since 2011, UrVenue’s scalable enterprise technology has been the trusted industry standard for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global hospitality, entertainment and gaming organizations including Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Tao Group, Bagatelle and Okada. For more information, visit: https://www.urvenue.com/.

