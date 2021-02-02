LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the growth of its leadership team to include sales management and strategic business development. The company has expanded the role of Rusty Gaynes to Director of Sales, Alliances and Strategic Partnerships and promoted Daniel Olea to Director of Strategy and Business Development.



PHOTO CAPTION: (L-R) Daniel Olea and Rusty Gaynes.

Rusty started with Olea in July of 2020 creating the alliances and strategic partnerships program and he will continue to oversee all aspects of the partnership ecosystem including the creation of innovative partner offerings and go-to-market strategies. Expansion of his duties include leading the sales team to deliver against revenue goals. Rusty will also be instrumental in helping to identify and remove obstacles that impact sales productivity as the company further develops its inside sales and operational processes.

As the fourth generation in the business, Daniel has spent almost four years as an account executive with the company, and each year demonstrated growth. With a strong understanding for strategic initiatives, he will lead the company in its development of long-term growth plans. With his detailed analysis and recognition of emerging trends, in this role, Daniel will drive business development activities as well as continue to enhance corporate strategy.

“With the announcement of our recent manufacturing expansion, it was also time to align the rest of the organization to ensure we have the focus necessary for the future,” said Olea Kiosks Inc. CEO Frank Olea. “As I transition some of my duties to both Rusty and Daniel, this will serve as a great accelerator for our team in helping us grow our value and impact as we strengthen our competitive position in the marketplace,” explained Frank Olea, CEO.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include The Habit Burger Grill, Kaiser Permanente, Empire State Building, Universal Studios, EVO Entertainment, Scientific Games, and Subway.

