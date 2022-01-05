PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Oregon Youth Soccer Association, the governing body for US Youth Soccer in Oregon, and U.S. Soccer Connect powered by Stack Sports have announced a five-year extension of their long-standing partnership.

For over 10 years, Stack Sports has served as a trusted partner of Oregon Youth Soccer, providing sports management technology solutions for the state association, its member clubs and associations, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect to further our vision of providing the tools our volunteers and staff need to manage their clubs, so they can focus on bettering young players on and off the field,” said Roberta Cloutier, Executive Director of Oregon Youth Soccer Association. “Extending this partnership ensures our members have access to dependable club management technology to keep their season running smoothly.”

Currently powering over 20,000 clubs as well as 50 National Governing Bodies and State Associations, Stack Sports will continue to deliver best-in-class technology and service through the U.S. Soccer Connect platform, an exclusive version of Sports Connect developed in conjunction with U.S. Soccer. The platform provides club management solutions including athlete safety features, Mobile-First Registration, email and text, comprehensive financial reporting, automated coach compliance, and direct integration with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue collaborating and developing innovative solutions for years to come with Oregon Youth Soccer and its member clubs,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “We greatly value long-term partners like OYSA that commit the time and resources needed so that we can continue to grow the game of soccer together.”

This connected ecosystem of U.S. Soccer Connect was built to reduce the number of administrative hours spent by volunteers and staff annually and will continue to improve the connectedness of the game globally.

In addition to Oregon Youth Soccer’s partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect, the state is also deeply committed to teaching life skills through Stack Sports’ Skyhawks Sports Academy, the leader in providing safe, fun, and skill-based sports experiences for kids.

​​About Oregon Youth Soccer Association

Oregon Youth Soccer Association (“OYSA”), founded in 1974, is a nonprofit youth organization that administers, supports and grows soccer across the state of Oregon. The organization’s mission is to foster an environment that promotes the physical, mental and emotional development of Oregon’s youth through the sport of soccer. For more information, visit https://oregonyouthsoccer.org/.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports