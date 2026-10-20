TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the holiday season, Pillar To Post® Home Inspectors is putting a playful spin on home safety with its “Monster Free” certificates, a fun way to celebrate a home inspection and help make the transition of a move easier and fun for the kids.



Image caption: Pillar To Post Home Inspections Include ‘Monster Free’ Certificates for a Spooktacularly Safe Holiday Season.

Featuring colorful, cartoon-style monsters crossed off with bold red Xs, the certificates offer a lighthearted reminder that while spooky surprises are welcome during the holidays, unexpected home issues are best left out of the festivities. Whether it’s creaky floors, mysterious drafts, or something lurking behind the basement door, a professional home inspection can help homeowners better understand their new home before settling in.

Designed to bring a little extra fun to the home-buying experience, the “Monster Free” certificates can be shared with homebuyers following their inspections during the holiday season. They offer a memorable, family-friendly keepsake that celebrates this exciting milestone while reinforcing the value of having a home professionally inspected.

“Buying a home is one of life’s biggest adventures, and the holidays make it even more magical,” said Charles Furlough, President & CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “Our Monster Free certificates add a little seasonal fun to the experience, starting with Halloween.”

From first-time buyers can help make the experience of a move to a new home and/or school easier for kids, according to the 350 franchisees of North America’s largest home inspection network.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors encourages homebuyers to make a professional home inspection part of their home-buying journey. With experienced inspectors and a commitment to help buyers make informed decisions, the company brings expertise and reassurance to one of life’s most important investments.

So, this holiday season, let the festivities be frightfully fun—and leave the home inspection to the professionals. Because when it comes to your home, a little peace of mind is the best gift of all.

ABOUT PILLAR TO POST® HOME INSPECTORS

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are over 350 franchises located across the United States and Canada and 85,000 5-Star Google Reviews on record to date. For further information, please visit https://pillartopost.com/.

News Source: Pillar To Post Home Inspectors