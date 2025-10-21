PNC Bank Expands Use of Automation from Dark Matter Technologies to Advance Mortgage and Home Equity Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced that PNC Bank, part of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., will extend its use of Dark Matter’s cutting-edge mortgage solutions under a new contract to enhance PNC’s mortgage and home equity lending operations.



Image caption: PNC Bank Expands Use of Automation from Dark Matter Technologies.

Since 2010, PNC Bank has used the Empower® LOS platform from Dark Matter as its core loan origination system to streamline lending processes and improve operational efficiency. The Empower LOS relies on exception-based processing so its human experts can concentrate on higher-level decision-making.

Through extensive use of Dark Matter’s Exchange℠ Service Network and front-end solutions that provide digital lending and account opening solutions, PNC Bank is creating a more efficient, responsive lending environment. Under the new initiative, PNC Bank will expand its use of Dark Matter’s Orchestration Engine, the core workflow automation layer within the Empower LOS that enables intelligent, task-based processing and interoperability with its tools, to improve overall lending efficiency across mortgage and home equity operations.

“Our long-standing partnership with PNC Bank is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative technological solutions that transform mortgage lending,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter. “By continuously evolving our Empower platform and suite of solutions, we’re helping clients like PNC Bank streamline operations, reduce complexity and create more efficient lending experiences.”

About PNC Bank:

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit: https://www.pnc.com/.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://dmatter.com/.

