VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Love, Life and Mother Nature: Picture Book of Poems” (ISBN: 978-1834182124 released September, 2025 by Tellwell Publishing) by James C. Glassford is a poetry collection that explores the natural world as a source of reflection, learning, and emotional grounding. Paired with original photography, the book presents nature as both a physical environment and a place for personal contemplation.



Image caption: “Love, Life and Mother Nature: Picture Book of Poems” by James C. Glassford.

Glassford, a retired physician living on Vancouver Island, has maintained a lifelong relationship with the outdoors. He views nature as an alternate classroom and a steady teacher, offering lessons that inform both daily life and creative expression. This perspective shapes the collection, which includes poems about forests, coastlines, wildlife, and moments of stillness, as well as the ways people relate to and interpret the world around them.

While much of the book reflects adult observation and lived experience, some poems examine nature through imagination and memory. One poem, “Nature and a Child’s Mind,” considers how children interpret outdoor experiences through storytelling and familiar narratives, blending observation with creativity.

The book also recognizes the collaborative work behind its creation. The photography featured throughout the collection was taken by the author’s wife, Lynn. Glassford acknowledges the encouragement of friends and family, as well as editorial and production support from the Tellwell Publishing team. The collection includes a poem written in the oral tradition of the Haida Nation, inspired by Haida artist Mike Bellis and his coastal carvings.

“Love, Life and Mother Nature” is suited for readers interested in poetry that engages with nature, reflection, and human experience across different stages of life.

Author: James C. Glassford

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/4J2wa4I

Genre: Poetry

Released: September, 2025

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781834182124

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwell.ca )

