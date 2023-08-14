POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pompano Beach Arts is proud to announce the headlining acts for Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024. Grammy® Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis, one of the most iconic jazz musicians of our time, leads a stellar lineup of internationally renowned artists including Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, David Sanchez, and Najee. This year, the musical celebration extends to three days, January 18-20, 2024, with a kick-off event featuring “South Florida’s Queen of Soul” Valerie Tyson and her band.



A 3-day VIP pass is $175, and general admission tickets to all performances are free, but registration is required at https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/.

“This festival has quickly garnered a reputation for attracting the biggest names in jazz,” stated Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. “And this year, we are honored to present an unforgettable lineup of legendary artists. Each of our headliners has been influential in the explosive popularity of this art form, and we are thrilled to showcase these tremendous talents, while expanding Pompano Beach’s reputation as a cultural destination.”

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach takes place in multiple venues across the city, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, the Great Lawn along the beachfront, and throughout the growing entertainment and dining district known as Old Town Pompano Beach, which is across the street from the cultural center. In addition to the extraordinary list of headliners, Jazz Fest Pompano Beach also features emerging artists, college jazz bands, and a wide assortment of food and drink vendors.

3-DAY JAZZ FEST POMPANO BEACH 2024 KICK OFF EVENT | Valerie Tyson Band | Thursday, 1/18/24 | 7-9pm | FREE GA | $175 3-Day VIP Pass

We’re kicking off Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 with a fun-filled celebration featuring South Florida’s Queen of Soul, Valerie Tyson and her amazing band. With her enviable mastery of Top 40 hits, R&B classics, and smooth jazz, Tyson and her fellow musicians will be setting the tempo for a weekend of memorable performances.

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 – David Sanchez and Najee | Friday, 1/ 19/24 | 6-10pm | FREE GA | $175 3-Day VIP Pass

See you Friday night at the Great Lawn on the Beach when two Grammy Award-winning artists take the stage; jazz tenor saxophonist David Sanchez followed by American smooth jazz saxophonist Najee.

David Sanchez has emerged as one of the most respected jazz musicians of the 21st century, blending Afro-Caribbean rhythms from his Puerto Rican upbringing with jazz influences. He’s garnered critical acclaim and multiple awards for his diverse and innovative compositions. During Jazz Fest, his ensemble will consist of a piano, acoustic bass, drums, percussion, and guitar.

Najee, a Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and flautist, has become an international pioneer in the industry by pushing musical boundaries throughout his career and collaborating with legendary artists such as Prince, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan. His fusing R&B and jazz into a unique and captivating sound has resulted in six #1 albums on the Billboard charts.

Pompano Beach Jazz Fest 2024 – | Saturday, 1/20/24 | 2 pm-10pm | FREE GA | $175 3-Day VIP Pass

Old Town Pompano Beach comes to life with a stunning day of jazz featuring multiple stages, showcasing both local and global performers including headliners:

Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

Lisa Fischer, who spent four decades as a featured background with icons like The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Luther Vandross, and Tina Turner, is now taking center stage with her own award-winning style. The 2013 Best Documentary Oscar winning film, “Twenty Feet from Stardom,” altered the course of Fischer’s musical journey by telling her story through clips of her legendary duets with Mick Jagger and Sting.

The film left audiences eager to hear more, leading to her organic fusion of Caribbean psychedelic soul and jazzy progressive rock which has been exciting fans worldwide! At Jazz Fest, Lisa Fischer will perform with Grand Baton, a dynamic collaboration that has impressed audiences at major events including The Monterey Jazz Festival, The Newport Jazz Festival, and The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

An Evening with Branford Marsalis

After four decades in the international spotlight, the achievements of saxophonist Branford Marsalis continue to grow. From his initial recognition as a young jazz lion, he has expanded his vision as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader, and educator, crossing stylistic boundaries while maintaining an unwavering creative integrity.

In the process, he has become a multi award-winning artist with three Grammys, a citation by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master, and an avatar of contemporary artistic excellence.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet, formed in 1986, remains his primary means of expression; however, he is also a frequent soloist with classical ensembles and acclaimed orchestras and his legendary guest performances with the Grateful Dead and collaborations with Sting have made him a fan favorite in the pop arena.

His work on Broadway has garnered a Drama Desk Award and Tony nominations for the acclaimed revivals of Children of a Lesser God, Fences, and A Raisin in the Sun.

He received an EMMY nomination for composing the music for the History Channel’s documentary, Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. His screen credits further include original music composed for: Spike Lee’s Mo’ Better Blues, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks starring Oprah Winfrey, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman.

