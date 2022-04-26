PLANO, Texas, and LANGHORNE, Pa., April 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pop Warner Little Scholars (PWLS), ​​a non-profit organization that promotes youth football and cheer & dance programs, has announced a five-year partnership extension with Sports Connect powered by Stack Sports. As the exclusive technology and online registration provider of Pop Warner, Sports Connect will continue to provide technology solutions for the governing body, local affiliated leagues, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.

“We are proud to extend our existing partnership with Sports Connect as the exclusive technology and online registration provider of Pop Warner,” said Jon Butler, Executive Director of Pop Warner. “Many Pop Warner programs already trust Sports Connect with their league management needs, and we are confident that our continued partnership will guarantee leagues the most innovative solution on the market along with unmatched support for the volunteers that make each season possible.”

Pop Warner affiliated leagues partnering with Sports Connect have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data sharing with the national system, exclusive website designs, secure online payment processing, and more.

“Pop Warner has been a partner of Sports Connect for five years and we are honored to extend the relationship for another five,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “For decades, Pop Warner has been a leader in the growth of youth football, cheerleading, and dance. This partnership allows for continued innovation and resources that will serve our shared mission of giving more young players the opportunity to play sports.”

In addition to local league management tools, Sports Connect has worked together with Pop Warner to provide better insights into the make-up of their affiliated leagues.

To learn more about Sports Connect features for Pop Warner, visit: https://sportsconnect.com/pop-warner/.

About Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Pop Warner Little Scholars is the nation’s oldest youth football, cheerleading and dance organization and the only youth sports organization that emphasizes academics as a prerequisite for participation. Pop Warner participants enjoy the opportunity to learn and compete in their sports in an atmosphere that emphasizes fun, safety, academics and character. For more information on Pop Warner and its programs visit https://www.popwarner.com/ or follow Pop Warner on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Pop_Warner.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

