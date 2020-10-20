PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Priority Express, a logistics company in the courier and last mile delivery industry, announced today that it is rebranding following its acquisition by Capstone Logistics. The company will now operate as Capstone Logistics’ last mile fulfillment solution.

Founded in 1994, Priority Express has long-standing relationships with partners in the North-East and Mid-Atlantic regions. In 2019, Capstone acquired the company to expand upon its existing last mile capabilities. As COVID-19 continues to impact consumer behavior, Capstone’s now fully integrated solution aims to help partners meet their customers’ evolving expectations and increased demand.

“Integration with Capstone’s warehousing and transportation divisions enables us to rapidly expand our services and geographic footprint,” said Jon Rydel, President of Capstone’s last mile division. “Looking ahead, our focus is on leveraging this interconnected entity and our operational expertise to accelerate growth within the last mile sector.”

Capstone’s last mile services include:

Expedited freight/distribution and reverse logistics at cross-docking facilities for pick-up and delivery of shipments requiring consolidation, repackaging, and/or sorting

Scheduled, same-day, and next-day delivery for partners requiring fast, secure, and time critical shipments of highly sensitive items

On-demand or STAT medical delivery which ensures dependable delivery service 24/7/365, exceeding competitor’s on-time performance

Capstone has the ability to plug into and automate any segment of customers’ networks. A proprietary logistics platform and mobile tracking app provide data-driven visibility, control, and workforce management for all parties within a network. Additionally, strategically placed cross dock facilities and an operational management system create cost efficiencies and reduce transit times.

“Having a reliable, direct-to-customer delivery solution has never been more critical,” said Steve Taylor, CEO of Capstone Logistics. “Especially given recent challenges in the supply chain, our partners must navigate heightened customer expectations. They need to know that their products will reach the destination on time, every time. Our last mile solution gives customers complete visibility and control, providing them the assurance they need during these challenging times.”

About Capstone Logistics

Capstone Logistics is the leader in providing specialized, technology-enabled solutions for the most challenging supply chains. Powered by an interconnected platform, Capstone creates end-to-end efficiencies and cost-savings that help suppliers, distributers, and retailers exceed customer expectations. From performance-driven labor solutions to high-touch transportation and fulfillment, Capstone delivers the scale, accountability, and continuity that enables modern supply chains to compete in an ever-evolving environment.

For more information, visit: https://www.capstonelogistics.com/

News Source: Capstone Logistics