DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ProNotary today announced the expansion of its Remote Online Notarization (RON) platform into five new states: Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. This milestone allows ProNotary to offer its streamlined, secure digital notarization services to more professionals across the country.



“With traditional overnight shipping, firms can spend thousands per month just to move paperwork,” said Sam McGuffie, Co-Founder of ProNotary. “ProNotary eliminates that overhead—making it faster, more secure, and easier to complete notarizations from anywhere.”

Used by real estate agents, law firms, lenders, and financial institutions, ProNotary offers a modern solution to an outdated process.

Key benefits include:

Instant document uploads

Real-time ID verification

Encrypted video signing sessions

Immediate access to completed notarizations

In high-volume environments, the savings are significant – firms processing 50 signings per month can spend up to $4,000 on courier fees alone. ProNotary replaces that cost with an elegant, compliant online alternative.

About ProNotary:

ProNotary is a secure Remote Online Notarization platform trusted by legal, financial, and notary professionals nationwide. With robust compliance tools, seamless onboarding, and support for multi-party signings, ProNotary simplifies the notarization process while improving turnaround times and client satisfaction. https://pronotary.com/

