DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ProNotary, a leader in remote online notarization (RON) technology, is pleased to announce its participation in the ABA Tech Show 2025, taking place April 2-5, 2025, in Chicago. The event, a premier legal technology conference, will bring together industry leaders, law firms, and tech innovators to explore the latest advancements in legal tech.



Image caption: ProNotary – remote online notarization.

As legal professionals increasingly adopt digital solutions to streamline document execution, ProNotary will demonstrate how its innovative RON platform enhances efficiency, security, and compliance. Conference attendees can visit ProNotary at Booth 6040 to learn how its platform simplifies the notarization process for attorneys, law firms, and businesses.

“We are excited to showcase ProNotary at the ABA Tech Show and demonstrate the simplicity of our platform,” said Katie Tremulis, Sales and Marketing Executive at ProNotary. “With remote online notarization becoming an essential tool in the legal industry, our mission is to provide seamless, compliant, and secure solutions tailored to the needs of legal professionals.”

ProNotary’s cutting-edge RON technology eliminates geographical barriers, reduces operational costs, and provides a seamless experience for both notaries and clients. Designed to meet the highest legal and security standards, ProNotary continues to set the benchmark for secure, efficient, and user-friendly digital notarization solutions.

Visit ProNotary at ABA Tech Show 2025:

Booth 6040

April 2-5, 2025

Chicago, IL

For more information on ProNotary’s participation at ABA Tech Show 2025, visit www.pronotary.com or contact katie@pronotary.com.

About ProNotary:

ProNotary is a leading provider of remote online notarization (RON) solutions, offering a secure, compliant, and intuitive platform for notaries, law firms, real estate professionals, and businesses. With comprehensive software training and seamless onboarding, ProNotary makes it easy to transition to digital notarization. Built to the highest legal and security standards, ProNotary empowers professionals to notarize documents online with confidence.

Learn more at https://www.pronotary.com/.

