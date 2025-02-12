DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ProNotary, a leading provider of remote online notarization (RON) technology, has launched a new comprehensive training program designed to help businesses seamlessly integrate remote notarization into their operations. This initiative aims to streamline onboarding, reduce knowledge loss due to turnover, and make RON adoption more accessible than ever.



Image caption: ProNotary – remote online notarization.

“Remote notarization shouldn’t be a challenge—it should be an opportunity,” said Katie Tremulis, Sales and Marketing Executive at ProNotary. “We created this program to ensure offices can quickly train new team members, maintain operational efficiency, and fully leverage the benefits of remote notarization without disruption.”

With the real estate industry increasingly shifting toward digital-first transactions, companies face growing pressure to adopt secure, compliant, and efficient notarization solutions. However, the learning curve associated with RON can be a barrier—especially for companies dealing with staff turnover or expanding their remote services.

ProNotary’s new training program provides:

Step-by-step onboarding for professionals at all experience levels

for professionals at all experience levels Live and on-demand training to fit busy schedules

to fit busy schedules Guides and best practices to ensure compliance and efficiency

to ensure compliance and efficiency Support resources to keep teams up to speed as best practices evolve

By reducing the friction of onboarding and ensuring institutional knowledge is retained, ProNotary is helping companies future-proof their operations and stay ahead in an increasingly digital marketplace.

For partnership inquiries or more information, visit https://pronotary.com/ or katie@pronotary.com.

About ProNotary

ProNotary is a leading provider of remote online notarization software, empowering businesses with secure, scalable, and user-friendly solutions. From small firms to enterprise organizations, ProNotary helps companies integrate RON into their operations to enhance client experiences and streamline workflows.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/ca84ltXe-S8?si=yumD1aQgu019BgMo

### UPDATED 1:26 p.m. PST to fix an inadvertent error in company spelling in the headline.

