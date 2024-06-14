TEMECULA, Calif., June 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Publishers Newswire (PNW), an online news publisher covering books, music and software launched in 2004, has announced its latest semi-annual “books to bookmark” list for June 2024, noting XXX new and interesting books from small publishers and self-published authors in North America published over the past year. These books are often overlooked due to not coming from major traditional large book publishing houses or celebrity authors.



Image caption: Publishers Newswire – Books to Bookmark June 2024.

“The book publishing market still looks to be healthy in 2024, with frequent publication of books by both new and existing authors,” says PNW editor and publisher, Christopher Laird Simmons, who has worked in the publishing world since the late ‘70s, and is also CEO of the website’s parent company, NEOTROPE®.

Herewith are 8 interesting reads recently published, worth a look (alphabetical order):

:: A DAY AT THE WATERHOLE

A heartwarming story comes to life in “A Day at the Waterhole” (ISBN: 978-1779416230), a captivating children’s book penned by the late James Marck. Originally written in 1993, this timeless tale has been rediscovered and brought to new audiences by Carol Perdic, with the help of talented illustrator, Chris White, and esteemed editor, Sandy White. Perfect for children of all ages, “A Day at the Waterhole” is a tale that reminds readers of the importance of friendship and harmony. Brimming with humor and fun discoveries on every page, this charming book is sure to captivate young hearts and minds for generations to come.

Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-new-childrens-book-a-day-at-the-waterhole-celebrates-friendship-and-harmony-in-the-jungle/

:: BUYING TIME: A YOUNG PERSON’S GUIDE TO BUILDING WEALTH AND FULFILLMENT

When Heidi McNulty sat down to write “Buying Time” (ISBN: 978-1-956955958 [paperback]), a finance book for young people, based on going from living paycheck-to-paycheck to building a real estate empire for passive income generation – her life seemed set. At 35, she appeared to have it all: she was a successful real estate mogul, tech advisor, wife, mother and had just sold one of her businesses for seven figures. Then, the unthinkable happened: McNulty lost her husband to PTSD-related suicide. In McNulty’s hybrid memoir / financial guide she shares her remarkable story while teaching young entrepreneurs financial literacy to prepare them for anything – even life’s most unexpected tragedies.

Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-author-of-buying-time-financial-guide-changes-course-when-tragedy-hits/

:: FLYING OVER 50 AT ANY AGE, A 30-DAY SELF JOURNAL FOR SPEEDING PAST LIMITATIONS

When veteran entertainment industry publicist Makeda Smith began pole dancing as a fitness hobby, over 12 years ago, she had no idea it would morph into a life changing journey. The 63-year-old grandmother, has received international notoriety for her dance flow movement practice, Flying Over 50. Makeda’s first book, “Flying Over 50 at Any Age, A 30-Day Self Journal for Speeding Past Limitations,” is an encouraging guide for navigating through life’s many holding patterns. The author offers daily motivation and wisdom through introspection about her life while prompting the reader to write and reflect on their own journey. By the end of the book, readers will hopefully find themselves renewed, invigorated, and ready to ‘Fly Over 50,’ soaring past societal and self-imposed speed limits.

Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-pro-aging-influencer-makeda-smith-closes-womens-history-month-with-book-release-flying-over-50-at-any-age-and-new-coaching-portal-the-makeda-method/

:: MIKI’S MAD (A NOVEL)

Set in the tumultuous world of colonialism, technological revolution and intercultural entanglements in early 1900s, “Miki’s Mad” by George Tanabe (ISBN: 978-91944521219), tells of love, family, pride, and delusions arising from the collisions between perception and misperception, sanity and madness, and virtue and vice. Tanabe, who is a recipient of the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation and the Imperial Order of the Rising Sun awards, tells the tragicomic story of a Japanese immigrant: On a steamship from Japan to Hawaii, Shuzo Taga discovers Miki, a young woman who is slowly going mad – angry, insane and wildly funny – and yet she, sustained by the spirit of a devious cat, enables him to turn his fantasies into cash.

Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-the-shady-side-of-virtue-japanese-transgressions-in-early-20th-century-hawaii/

:: SCALING WITH SOUL: HOW I BUILT AND SOLD A $25 MILLION TECH COMPANY WITHOUT BEING AN A**HOLE

Building a company out of nothing and selling it for $25 million is a dream for many — but not for Sharon K. Gillenwater. “Scaling with Soul” (ISBN: 978-1964377018 [paperback]), the author’s debut memoir detailing her journey to success. “Scaling with Soul: How I Built and Sold a $25 Million Tech Company Without Being an A**hole,” explains to readers how an Inc. 5000 entrepreneur was able to build her company into a tech empire without venture capital or insider connections – and why her story is especially important for other women to hear. Available in hardcover, paperback, ebook and audiobook formats.

Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-author-sharon-gillenwaters-memoir-scaling-with-soul-goes-behind-the-scenes-on-scaling-and-selling-a-25-million-business/

:: THE DAY BEFORE TOMORROW

In the heart of a once-sleepy farming community, a tale of transformation, love, and resilience unfolds in “The Day Before Tomorrow” (IBSN: 978-1775267706), the latest novel by acclaimed author Monique Britten. With rich storytelling and multidimensional characters, Britten paints a vivid picture of an era gone by while delving into the complexities of relationships, survival, and the human experience. “The Day Before Tomorrow” is not just a novel; it’s a moving experience that transports readers through time, evoking emotions that linger long after the final page is turned. Monique Britten’s masterful storytelling weaves a tapestry of human connections, leaving readers with a renewed appreciation for the beauty of life’s unpredictable journey.

Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-introducing-the-day-before-tomorrow-a-captivating-novel-by-author-monique-britten/

:: THE KING AND THE OGRE

William J. Birrell’s debut children’s book, “The King and the Ogre: A Book About Kindness, Caring, and Acceptance” (ISBN: 978-1779411426), promises to touch the hearts of readers young and old alike. “The King and the Ogre” reminds us of the importance of embracing diversity and extending kindness to all those around us. Through richly illustrated pages and a narrative brimming with warmth and humor, William J. Birrell invites readers to embark on a journey that celebrates the inherent goodness within us all.

Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-learn-the-importance-of-kindness-caring-and-acceptance-with-the-king-and-the-ogre-by-william-j-birrell/

:: WE WERE BETTER TOGETHER: NAVIGATING CANCER AS A COUPLE WITH LOVE, PRACTICAL ADVICE AND EXPERT GUIDANCE

The story found in “We Were Better Together” (ISBN: 978-1956955989 [paperback]) began in 2014, when entrepreneur Robert J. Shearer and his wife Melissa faced tragic news two years into retirement together: Melissa had been diagnosed with uterine cancer. The couple was surprised by a lack of information about navigating cancer and advocating for themselves in medical settings. A hybrid memoir and cancer guide, “We Were Better Together: Navigating Cancer as a Couple with Love, Practical Advice and Expert Guidance” is full of expert guidance on navigating insurance, hospice, cancer treatment and intimacy – alongside Bob and Melissa’s profound love story, told through heartfelt letters.

Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-robert-j-shearers-we-were-better-together-is-a-definitive-couples-guide-to-cancer-and-elegy-to-his-late-wife-melissa/

MORE INFORMATION, MORE BOOKS:

Learn more about additional books you’ve probably never heard of here: https://publishersnewswire.com/pnw/book-news/

ABOUT PUBLISHERS NEWSWIRE:

Publishers Newswire™ is an online publication founded in 2004, part of the Neotrope News Network, covering books and publishing, music and software news. Publishers Newswire does not endorse, “recommend,” or review any of the book titles mentioned, and the specific books mentioned are for informational purpose only. No fee or other consideration was paid for inclusion in this list.

ABOUT NEOTROPE:

Neotrope® has been in the publishing business since the late 1970s, when then teenage founder Christopher Simmons published first “The Comic Collectors Comic Checklist” sold at the San Diego Comic-Con. The company went on to publish “The Galaxy of Fandom” a one-off entertainment magazine, and later “The Adama Journal” a fanzine for “Battlestar Galactica.” In 1982, “The Unicorn Hunters Guidebook” was featured in Playboy magazine. In 1987, a fanzine for “Star Trek: The Next Generation” called “Galaxy Class” launched. In 2008, the company published “FRACTOPIA” a coffee table art book by Simmons (ISBN: 978-0971055506; Neotrope Press).

The company publishing unit was originally called Silver Unicorn Graphics (S.U. Graphics and Marketing), became Mindset Press in 1987 and Neotrope Press in 1997. The Neotrope News Network was launched in 2004.

The company is also a leader in online advertising and marketing, public relations, music/video and multimedia. Neotrope is based in the Southern California wine country of Temecula. Neotrope® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and Europe. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary Jan. 2023.

Christopher Simmons has been a working journalist since 1984 when he sold his first article to POLYPHONY magazine. Later writing for diverse pubs including Computer Player, Digital Imaging, Micro Publishing News, Spazz, the Graphic Artist’s Guild newspaper, among many others. He has been widely interviewed on topics related to technology, marketing, health and entertainment.

Learn more about Neotrope at: https://neotrope.com/ (website under reconstruction Fall 2024).

NOTE: NEOTROPE does not publish any of the books mentioned in this press release nor represent any author or publisher in an agency capacity. For questions about any of the books mentioned contact the author or publisher directly and not this website.

News Source: Publishers Newswire