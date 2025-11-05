Q4 2025 Begins with Over 6% Surge - 5 Straight Months of Steady Growth for New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Projects

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the October 2025 results from its latest report on new planned capital project spending within the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The firm tracks North American industrial capital project activity, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization initiatives. October results reveal 155 new projects, up from 146 in September, 143 in August, and 141 in both June and July, marking five consecutive months of steady growth with a total increase of 9.93%. The strong start to Q4 reflects sustained and continued investment in the industrial manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 131 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 73 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 41 New Projects

Expansion – 50 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 66 New Projects

Plant Closings – 17 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

North Carolina – 13

Ohio – 11

Pennsylvania – 11

Indiana – 10

Florida – 9

Texas – 9

California – 8-

Georgia – 7

Michigan – 7

New York – 7

South Carolina – 7

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of October, our research team identified 18 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by AstraZeneca, who is investing $4.5 billion for the construction of a processing campus in ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. Completion is slated for 2029.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

LOUISIANA:

Startup pig iron mfr. is planning to invest $3 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in DONALDSONVILLE, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2027, with completion slated for 2030.

ILLINOIS:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $600 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BELVIDERE, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

WYOMING:

Defense contractor is planning to invest $500 million for the construction of a processing facility in GILLETTE, WY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2027, with completion slated for early 2031.

LOUISIANA:

Technology company is planning to invest $370 million for the construction of a 40,000 sf manufacturing facility in RUSTON, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2026, with completion slated for Summer 2027.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Battery storage equipment mfr. is planning to invest $353 million for equipment upgrades on a 432,000 sf manufacturing facility in MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, PA. The project includes the renovation of 40,000 sf of office space at 100 S Commons in PITTSBURGH, PA. They will relocate their corporate HQ operations upon completion.

MASSACHUSETTS:

Medical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 500,000 sf manufacturing and office facility at 188 Assembly Park Dr. in SOMERVILLE, MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will relocate their operations upon completion.

OHIO:

Home appliance mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facilities in CLYDE, OH and MARION, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $250 million for the construction of a 70,000 sf processing facility in CORAL SPRINGS, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MINNESOTA:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $192 million for the construction of a manufacturing, office, research, and testing complex in ROSEMOUNT, MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Medical device mfr. is planning to invest $186 million for the expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in FORT WORTH, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

LEARN MORE:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc