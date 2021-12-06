SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, Inc., a developer of e-learning technology for the medical device industry, reported a record turnout of medical device and biotech companies at its 11th Annual Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course (Spine Interactive Educational Program). The course was held November 19-21, 2021 at The US Grant Hotel in San Diego.

Spine Fellows and Young Surgeons from top spine centers and hospitals across the US attended the 2½ day course. The Spine IEP has been specifically developed to educate spine and neurosurgery Fellows and Young Surgeons on current topics related to the practice of spine and neurosurgery, as well as to assist attendees with the transition from academics to practicing surgeon.

The format for the course is highly interactive. All topics concluded with question/answer sessions and panel discussions. Fellows and Young Surgeons also took part in didactic sessions with each course sponsor and attended one of four cadaver labs.

Laura McClain, Course Coordinator, said the 11th annual course represented the largest gathering of practicing Spine Fellows and Young Surgeons for an educational event of this kind. “This interactive course allows Fellows and Young Surgeons to get hands-on experience, coupled with exposure to the latest technologies and case studies presented by leading faculty,” McClain said.

The Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course is led by Dr. Frank Phillips, Director, Division of Spine Surgery, Section Head, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, and Fellowship Co-Director, Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.

According to Magnifi data, an average of 70-80 spine Fellows enters the US market each year as practicing spine surgeons. Of these, 48-50 Fellows are expected to attend the 12th annual course in Austin Texas, November 18-20, 2022.

Magnifi Group, Inc. is a developer of dynamic online training solutions for leading global companies. The company is responsible for the Spine IEP Live Fellows Course; the Lower Extremity IEP Live Fellows Course and the Hip and Knee IEP Live Fellows Course.

MORE INFORMATION:

https://www.spine-iep.com/

https://www.lowerextremity-iep.com/

https://www.hipandknee-iep.com/

For Additional Information Contact:

Laura McClain: lmcclain@magnifigroup.com

News Source: Magnifi Group