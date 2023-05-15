SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, Inc., announced today its partnership with SI-BONE, Inc. as the Premier Foundation Sponsor for its 2023 Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, November 17-19.



SI-BONE is a global leader in technology for the surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,000 surgeons in performing a total of over 80,000 sacropelvic procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 120 peer-reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic fixation, and pelvic trauma.

As a returning sponsor to the Spine IEP Course, SI-BONE is committed to advancing the field of spine surgery through innovation, education, and collaboration with leading medical professionals.

Geoff Maw, SI-BONE Vice President of US Academic & Commercial Development said SI-BONE has a long history of dedicating time and resources to the next generation of spine surgeons.

“The Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course is an ideal setting in which SI-BONE can further support the education of young surgeons,” Maw said. “We look forward to taking a leading role in our commitment to this important course,” Maw added.

“The Spine IEP Course for Fellows & Young Surgeons, now in its 13th consecutive year, continues to educate attendees on the latest medical device techniques and biologics,” said Dr. Frank Phillips, Spine IEP Course Chair and Director, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Rush University Medical Center. “SI Bone has been an active participant at the Spine IEP Course for many years and we welcome the company’s sustained commitment to Spine Fellows & Young Surgeons,” Phillips said.

The Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course, is limited to 50-55 attendees in order to accommodate a didactics rotation schedule of 45-50 tables hosted by medical device and biologics companies. Four cadaver labs will also be offered during the duration of the course.

The interactive course has been specifically developed to educate spine and neurosurgery Fellows and Young Surgeons on current topics related to the practice of spine and neurosurgery, as well as to assist attendees with the transition from academics to practicing surgeons. The classroom format for the course is highly interactive and all sessions conclude with question/answer sessions and panel discussions.

According to Magnifi data, an average of 70-80 spine Fellows enter the US market each year as practicing spine surgeons. Of these, 48-50 Fellows & Young Surgeons are expected to attend the upcoming course.

Magnifi Group, Inc. is a developer of an FDA-compliant eLearning platform for the medical device and biologics industries. The company also hosts the Spine IEP Live Fellows Course; the Lower Extremity IEP Live Fellows Course and the Hip and Knee IEP Live Fellows Course.

Learn more: https://www.magnifigroup.com/

News Source: Magnifi Group