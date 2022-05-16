SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, Inc., announced today the first two scholarship recipients of the Women in Spine Initiative for its 2022 Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course – Austin, Texas, November 18-20.

Drs. Emily Mills from the University of Southern California and Erisha Tashakori from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston will attend the comprehensive two-day interactive spine course covering cadaver, didactic and classroom training. Drs. Mills’ and Tashakori’s scholarships will cover all expenses related to their attendance at the upcoming course.

PGY 3 orthopaedic candidates from major US medical school residency programs were invited to submit their credentials for consideration. Dr. Elizabeth L. Lord, Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is chair of the Spine IEP Women in Spine initiative. Dr. Lord, also a faculty member of the Spine IEP, said targeting third-year orthopaedic residents comes at the right time before they formally decide on their subspecialty. “By the end of PGY 3 they’ll have a good idea which path they are on,” Dr. Lord said.

“Having attended the Spine IEP course as a Fellow, I can definitely attest to its value and the impact it will have on the residents who attend,” Lord added.

The Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course, now in its 12th year, is limited to 50-55 attendees in order to accommodate a didactics rotation schedule of 45-50 tables hosted by medical device and biologics companies. Four cadaver labs will also be offered during the duration of the course.

The Spine IEP has been specifically developed to educate spine and neurosurgery Fellows and Young Surgeons on current topics related to the practice of spine and neurosurgery, as well as to assist attendees with the transition from academics to practicing surgeons. The classroom format for the course is highly interactive; all sessions conclude with question/answer sessions and panel discussions.

The Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course is led by Dr. Frank Phillips, Professor and Director, Division of Spine Surgery and Fellowship Co-Director, Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.

According to Magnifi data, an average of 70-80 spine Fellows enters the US market each year as practicing spine surgeons. Of these, 48-50 Fellows & Young Surgeons are expected to attend the upcoming course.

