JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads released its February 2026 Planned Capital Project Spending Report for the Industrial Manufacturing sector. The firm tracks industrial capital investment activity across North America, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization projects.



Renovations and Equipment Upgrades Fell 18% in February 2026; Other Capital Projects Remain Stable.

February research identified 133 new Industrial Manufacturing projects, representing a 5% month-over-month decline from 140 projects recorded in January. All other tracked capital project categories remained stable, indicating a modest pullback in planned activity rather than a broad contraction in industrial investment.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 117 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 66 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 32 New Projects

Expansion – 48 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 62 New Projects

Plant Closings – 13 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

New York – 10

Massachusetts – 9

North Carolina – 8

Texas – 8

Tennessee – 7

California – 6

Florida – 6

Georgia – 6

Iowa – 6

Indiana – 6

Pennsylvania – 6

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of February, our research team identified 19 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Eli Lilly and Company, who is planning to invest $4 billion for the construction of a 925,000 sf processing campus at 9802 Main St. in FOGELSVILLE, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project, with completion slated for 2031.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

PENNSYLVANIA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a processing facility in LOWER GWYNEDD TWP., PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Steel company is planning to invest $900 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GARY, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

VIRGINIA:

Aerospace component mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the construction of an 860,000 sf manufacturing facility in HURT, VA. They have recently received approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Energy infrastructure equipment mfr. is planning to invest $421 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facilities in CHARLOTTE, NC, RURAL HALL, NC and RALEIGH, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Textile waste regeneration company is planning to invest $390 million for the construction of a 145,000 sf processing facility in ROCHESTER, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2029.

ILLINOIS:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $380 million for the construction of two processing facilities on their campus in NORTH CHICAGO, IL. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2026, with completion slated for 2029.

MISSISSIPPI:

Energy infrastructure equipment mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in PEARL, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Defense shipbuilder is planning to invest $275 million for the construction of a 400,000 sf manufacturing facility in PENSACOLA, FL. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2027.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Fiber optic cable mfr. is planning to invest $268 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in HICKORY, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WISCONSIN:

Power tool mfr. is planning to invest $206 million for the construction of a 750,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility on Good Hope Rd. in MENOMONEE FALLS, WI. The project includes the renovation of a 164,000 sf research and laboratory facility at the site. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

More information: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/

BLOG: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc