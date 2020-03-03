SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, today announced it has been named a HousingWire (HW) Tech100 Mortgage company for a sixth year. ReverseVision was previously named a HW Tech100 honoree in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.



ReverseVision was recognized for helping lenders connect seniors with financial solutions with its best-in-class technology. ReverseVision is the mortgage industry’s reverse platform of choice, having originated more HECMs and private reverse mortgage loans than all other technologies combined.

“ReverseVision is committed to evolving platform functionality and equipping every lender – forward and reverse – with tools to easily integrate HECM and private reverse mortgages into the loan evaluation, sales and origination process for every applicable senior borrower,” said ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel. “It is an honor to be recognized by HousingWire.”

“This year’s Tech100 winners blew past innovation, moving beyond innovation to transformation,” HousingWire Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. “In both the real estate and mortgage sectors, fintech companies continue to create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved.”

“HousingWire’s motto for 2020 is growth through focus,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing. Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy.”

Now in its eight year, the HW Tech100 Mortgage program showcases the housing industry’s most innovative and impactful digital mortgage technology providers. To view the complete list of 2020 HW Tech 100 honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About ReverseVision

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders’ unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A six-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

