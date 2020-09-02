SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse lending platform, today announced it will co-host a webinar with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) to dispense HECM myths and educate mortgage lenders on the business case for incorporating HECMS into their lending portfolio.

The webinar, “Understanding Reverse Mortgages: Impact on Your Lending Business and Consumers,” will take place Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2 – 3 p.m. ET.

The session will be led by co-panelists Wendy Peel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ReverseVision, and Carissa Orozco, Director of Business Development, Strategic Partners at ReverseVision. During the session, Peel and Orozco will discuss regulatory changes that have improved the HECM program for borrowers and lenders, how borrowers and lenders benefit from a generational lending strategy and how HECM loans improve lenders’ profit margins.

“In our current market, many homeowners aged 62 and older would benefit from a HECM, whether to shield themselves from sequence risk or tap into their home equity wealth. The problem is that most lenders do not offer HECMs because their knowledge of the program is outdated or they do not understand its business value,” said Peel. “We have partnered with the MBA to disperse lingering stigma around HECMs and show lenders how the lending program is rewarding to both borrowers and their business.”

The webinar is free for MBA members to attend and $299 for nonmembers. Those interested may register at: https://www.mba.org/store/events/education/meeting/webinar/understanding-reverse-mortgages-impact-on-your-lending-business-and-consumers.

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage program sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders’ unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A five-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.

