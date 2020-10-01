SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading technology provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, today announced that company President Joe Langner has been named a 2020 HousingWire (HW) Vanguard award winner. Now in its sixth year, the HW Vanguard awards program honors executives in the housing finance industry for their outstanding leadership in the space.



PHOTO CAPTION: President Joe Langner.

Langner was recognized for making an outsized impact on today’s digital mortgage landscape, having held numerous executive positions at marquee firms during critical organizational junctures over the course of his decades-long career. Notably, during an illustrious nine-year tenure at Ellie Mae, Langner executed the firm’s 2011 IPO as EVP and Chief Sales Officer, while considerably growing its market share. Langner went on to facilitate PCLender’s acquisition by Fiserv as president, and then served as CEO at Blue Sage, a cloud-based, digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders, where he secured a 100% increase in revenue in a 12-month period. Langner joined ReverseVision as president in March 2020 to help establish HECM and private reverse mortgages as staple programs in mainstream lending portfolios.

“The achievements of this year’s Vanguards are hard to overstate,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “They are leading some of the most iconic and successful mortgage and real estate companies in the world, and adapting and innovating even in the midst of a global pandemic. The Vanguards represent the industry’s best and brightest, and we are excited to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.”

“HECM and private origination endorsements have grown in the midst of the refi boom, showing that these programs continue to be relevant under any economic circumstances,” said Langner. “Each day we continue to pursue partnerships and technology advancements that make the benefits of reverse lending more accessible to forward originators and their older customers.”

The full list of HW Vanguard award honorees can be viewed in the October/November edition of HW Magazine.

About ReverseVision

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage program sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders’ unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A five-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit ​www.housingwire.com​ or​ www.solutions.housingwire.com​ to learn more.

News Source: ReverseVision Inc.