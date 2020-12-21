SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that PROGRESS in Lending Association has honored company Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel with its Trailblazers award. Now in its second year, the Trailblazers award program honors sales, marketing and public relations executives whose strategic initiatives have positioned their companies as leaders in the financial services market.



Peel was recognized for entrenching ReverseVision as the leading reverse mortgage lending platform while simultaneously winning over hearts and minds on the benefits of HECM lending. Since joining ReverseVision in 2016, Peel has elevated the firm beyond the stature of technology provider. Because of her efforts, reverse mortgage lenders have grown to rely on ReverseVision as their primary source of thought leadership and reverse mortgage lending education.

“Wendy has an unmatched passion for ensuring lenders have the support and tools they need to serve homeowners at every stage in life with a holistic Generational Lending strategy,” said ReverseVision President Joe Langner. “She is an essential member of the ReverseVision team and is well-deserving of this honor.”

Wendy Peel’s PROGRESS in Lending Trailblazers profile can be viewed at https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2020-trailblazers-award-winners-are/.

