POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RMA (rma.us.com), a leading economic development firm, is proud to be part of the project team helmed by RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture (RVi) to update the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Redevelopment Plan. The plan update will focus on a redevelopment roadmap for the next 10 years and will identify community priorities, strategic opportunities, and economic partners to best execute the CRA’s goals, objectives, and policies.



Image caption: West Tampa CRA.

“Our RMA team is honored that RVi selected us to collaborate on this important project,” said Christopher Brown, RMA Principal. “We are thrilled to build upon the outstanding work the CRA is doing with improvements to parks, multimodal connection, and the West Riverwalk project that recently broke ground.”

RVi is currently serving the City of Tampa’s Sustainability Division by leading an extensive tree-planting implementation program across multiple Ybor neighborhoods. RVi selected RMA as a strategic partner due to the firm’s specialized CRA expertise. A highly respected authority in the field, RMA has developed more than 25 CRA Plans and is led by individuals with over 30 years of experience implementing CRA projects.

For this project, RVi and RMA will build upon the Agency’s achievements and will continue to ensure the CRA Redevelopment Plan update process has deep community involvement and stakeholder participation.

“We are delighted to be adding RMA’s expertise to this project,” said Alexis Crespo, VP of Planning, RVi. “We share a similar philosophy and believe several initiatives are crucial for the CRA Redevelopment Plan Update. These include: a focus on attracting targeted redevelopment to catalytic sites; supporting historic and cultural preservation through updated development controls; defining the CRA through placemaking of public space; and creating a safe and accessible gateway for all transportation modes. We look forward to expanding upon these efforts together.”

With its central location in the heart of the city, between Downtown and the Westshore business district, West Tampa is poised for major redevelopment activity and its easy access to I-275 makes it a prime location for investment.

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.” Learn more: https://rma.us.com/.

RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture is a regional design firm widely recognized for its creative contributions in land use analysis, community planning, and design of outdoor spaces. Through creative strategy and design, they lead integrated teams to envision the world’s next great communities, public places, campuses, and hospitality experiences. RVi is a part of the Atwell Family of Companies

