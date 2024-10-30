POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The award-winning economic development firm, RMA (rma.us.com), is proud to have been selected by the Town of Lake Park’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to create a Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations Plan, which will further the goals outlined in the CRAs recently updated Master Plan. RMA has assembled a seasoned team of professionals who will collaborate closely with the CRA to develop a comprehensive strategy. This plan will showcase the district’s unique blend of historical charm and exciting development opportunities, attracting new businesses that perfectly complement Lake Park’s character.



Image caption: The Town of Lake Park.

“RMA is honored to once again be working with Lake Park,” said Sharon McCormick, Director of Business Attraction and Marketing. “In 2017, we assisted the Town with updating their Comprehensive Plan, which ushered in a new era of economic development in the area. Now, we are thrilled to embark on this new endeavor to establish the best marketing and communications strategies for this community in accordance with the updates in the CRA Master Plan.”

Over the next few weeks, the RMA team will engage with local officials, business leaders, and community members to gather valuable input for this comprehensive plan, which will encompass a range of strategies, including branding, style guide development, placemaking, business attraction, retention, and more.

Nestled along the picturesque Lake Worth Lagoon/Intracoastal Waterway, the Town of Lake Park offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern amenities. Incorporated in 1923 as Kelsey City, in honor of its founder, Harry Kelsey, the name was changed to the Town of Lake Park in 1939.

The community’s rich legacy is beautifully reflected in its stunning collection of historic homes. These architectural gems showcase the unique styles and craftsmanship of different eras, providing a glimpse into the past. Lake Park Town Hall, a Mediterranean Revival masterpiece, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as are many private residences.

While cherishing its heritage, Lake Park is emerging as a dynamic and thriving business hub. Renowned chef David Burke will soon open his inaugural Florida restaurant at Nautilus 220, a luxurious waterfront development, and the town was one of just 100 municipalities nationwide chosen to be visited by the National League of Cities during its recent centennial celebration. With approximately 9,000 residents and a bustling business sector within its 2.4 square miles, Lake Park is a vibrant community that seamlessly blends its rich history with a promising future.

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.”

