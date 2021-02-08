LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rusty Gaynes, Director of Sales, Alliances and Strategic Partnerships, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

With extensive channel management experience, Rusty joined Olea in July 2020 to help drive Olea’s overall sales and go-to-market plans to deliver greater business outcomes for both partners and end-users. In addition to adding partners who are providing reach and domain expertise, Rusty has also helped to build partner credibility and loyalty by generating opportunities for recurring revenue.

“While our partner program is only 6 months old, we’re very excited about the progress we’ve made and the growth in strategic relationships that Rusty has been able to deliver,” said CEO Frank Olea. “Collaboration is necessary to build the best solutions, and our program is a great accelerator in helping us grow our value and impact as we strengthen our competitive position in the marketplace,” Olea added.

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/ChannelChiefs.

