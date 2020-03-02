SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, will be highlighting the Unity™ Biometric Development Platform (BDP) at the Connect:ID 2020 exhibition for next generation identity solutions. The Unity BDP is a versatile development platform that facilitates the creation of a wide array of fingerprint enabled biometric products, and Connect:ID is the ideal venue to showcase this exciting new platform.



Increasingly, customers are driving hardware device manufacturers to consider whether biometric security is appropriate for their products. SecuGen has now made it very easy to embed sophisticated fingerprint technology into many kinds of hardware products with its new Unity Biometric Development Platform.

The Unity BDP offers device manufacturers a flexible, expandable, and easy to use environment that provides a simplified way to embed fingerprint capability into various products such as access control devices, time & attendance machines, civil ID handheld devices, ATMs, industrial equipment, point of sale equipment, and much, much more.

With an integrated Linux development environment and embedded biometric fingerprint registration and matching functions, Unity BDP delivers efficiency of development in a very compact but powerful package.

SecuGen has used this same architecture as a springboard to accelerate the development of its own new products, which include both finished fingerprint readers and OEM modules. The Unity BDP underpins an expanding list of SecuGen’s newest fingerprint readers like the Unity 20 Serial and Unity 20 USB, as well as the Unity 20 Ethernet and Unity 20 FIDO devices that will be released later this year. In addition, the Unity BDP serves as the basis for several of SecuGen’s currently released and not yet released OEM fingerprint sensor modules such as the U20-ASF, U20-ASFX, U20-ASF-BT, U20-ASF-U, U20-ASF-SR, and U10-SF.

The Unity development platform provides engineering organizations with an FBI-certified FAP 10 or FAP 20 fingerprint sensor, NIST compliant template extraction and matching algorithms, and a set of tools that support both software and hardware expansion and speed up the development of new products. In addition to the ultra-compact sensor, the platform provides an open Linux system running on a 1 GHz CPU, and a modular design that easily accommodates standard interfaces such as serial, USB, Bluetooth, ethernet and more. Unity BDP includes an API that gives developers access to the template extraction and matching algorithms as well as the OpenSSL cryptographic library that allow for full, secure fingerprint biometric functionality within the very same device.

Using Unity BDP, many developers will find that there is no longer a need for a separate controller board since Unity BDP comes with its own fast processor, programmable Linux, and accessibility through common interfaces. This makes Unity BDP an ultra-compact, enormously capable, and affordable all-in-one biometric platform built upon SecuGen’s renowned high-quality optical fingerprint sensor.

Developers are invited to learn more about the Unity BDP by visiting SecuGen’s booth #542 at Connect:ID 2020 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. on March 11th and 12th.

“We began work on the Unity BDP to advance the development of one of our new products,” stated Jeff Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen. “As we proceeded, it became clear that this architecture would enable our partner’s product development as well. Relentless effort by our engineering team has enabled us to go far beyond delivering a simple fingerprint sensor like in the past. Now, Unity BDP delivers a comprehensive set of tools that allow developers to create fingerprint enabled products quickly and efficiently. This platform is revolutionary.”

VP of Engineering Dan Riley added, “Our engineering team has come up with a new approach to delivering world class OEM sensors. Unity BDP is not just a sensor, it is an entire development platform that is both software and hardware expandable. The uses for this platform are nearly limitless, and it represents an enormous leap in OEM fingerprint technology.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen, said, “For nearly the entire lifetime of SecuGen, we have focused exclusively on delivering to our partners the tools they need to compete successfully in this highly competitive industry. Unity BDP is the culmination of a decade of effort. We are very proud to be able to deliver the first product of its kind, a complete biometric development platform that is top-of-the-line, compact, and still, amazingly affordable.”

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation (secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering high quality, innovative, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, medical and health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, AFIS and law enforcement, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

