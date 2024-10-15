WESTMINSTER, Colo. and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) updates for October 2024 announced. As we gear up for IAAPA in Orlando this November, we’re excited to showcase our expertise in the kiosk market. Our demos will include self-order, digital wayfinding, cash-to-card, and accessibility. These solutions are particularly well-suited for amusement parks and cruise ships, where self-service, self-order, and digital signage (such as wayfinding) are in high demand.



Image caption: Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) updates for October 2024 announced as we gear up for IAAPA.

Did you know that Disney in Orlando has over 200 restaurants and covers 43 square miles? Did we mention free passes? We have those too.

“Our booth at IAAPA features a strong lineup of partners, including Pyramid kiosks (two units), RedyRef (two units), AcquireDigital, and TPGi. TPGi will be showcasing a demo from imageHOLDERS,” says KMA executive director Craig Keefner. “In the digital signage pavilion, you can also find 22Miles and Elotouch, further demonstrating our commitment to collaboration and innovation. Our next tradeshow after IAAPA is NRF in January.”

DataByte: The latest India datamart report says “kiosk market 64B.” That is for 2032 and more than half of their numbers are ATMs. This data is significant for us as it underlines the trending growth in the kiosk market. There is double-counting (KFC deploys 5000 kiosks & so does ACRELEC America who makes them for KFC. McDonalds deploys 10,000 kiosks? Diebold Nixdorf does too. And for triple counting Pyramid Computer makes the McD units for DN.

