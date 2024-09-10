WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Manufacturer Association: FSTEC in September! This month we have added Quick Quote. Over 100 participating companies and we’ll send to appropriate ones. Kiosks and more on For Sale listings + plus super discount Chinese display quotes. Seminar 9/12 for Casinos wanting to go cashless — Join CPI for an exciting sneak peek into the Betbridge™ solution before G2E! Did we mention CPI is our latest Gold Sponsor?
Image caption: Kiosk Manufacturer Association.
FEATURES
- Digital Kiosk Gift Card Report Blackhawk
- Kiosk Manufacturers
- Gift card Exchange Kiosks – Open versus Closed Loop
ARTICLES THIS MONTH
- Credit Card Readers for Unattended – Experts Weigh In
- Steak N’ Shake Kiosks Violate BIPA
- Self-Checkout – The Good, Bad and Ugly
- Building Accessible Apps
- Self Order Restaurants Buyers Guide
- Check-In Kiosk For Patients
- Routers for Kiosks, Micro Markets & Digital Signage
- Payment Processing TOASTTAB Surcharging Costs Ouch
- Hotel Kiosk Check-In – Judging Appearance & Decor
- Chinese Touchscreen Display Pricing and Quotes 2024
- Patient Check In Kiosk Epic – Height Adjust
- Is Cash Dead? The Future of Cash
IN THE NEWS
People have wondered about Kepro dissolution. Luxer bought the assets turns out. Bitcoin mostly.
Kenneth P. Herrera Currently Available for a New Position. As a subject matter expert (SME) on all Smart Parcel Locker technology
Chris Walther – now with Glory (think ACRELEC)
Free Online Databases
- For Sale – New, Used and Best Offer
- 55” Touch Displays with Android $400. Aling
- Outdoor 43 $3200 (shirley at EKAA.net)
- Nice 32” touch with LED edge lights ($340)
- Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)
- China Kiosk Companies [50 vetted]
- Meking POS – all-in-one POS hw $375 – Mia
- HongJiaLi (one of top three in China.) Ask for Summer (good english)
- LCDKiosk – large format Android kiosks. 32” for $874. Ask for Sakura/Yoyo
Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising.
About Kiosk Industry
Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a “co-op” of over 700 companies.
About the Kiosk Association
Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads).
Thanks to the companies who make this possible.
News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association