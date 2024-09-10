WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Manufacturer Association: FSTEC in September! This month we have added Quick Quote. Over 100 participating companies and we’ll send to appropriate ones. Kiosks and more on For Sale listings + plus super discount Chinese display quotes. Seminar 9/12 for Casinos wanting to go cashless — Join CPI for an exciting sneak peek into the Betbridge™ solution before G2E! Did we mention CPI is our latest Gold Sponsor?



Image caption: Kiosk Manufacturer Association.

FEATURES

ARTICLES THIS MONTH

IN THE NEWS

People have wondered about Kepro dissolution. Luxer bought the assets turns out. Bitcoin mostly.

Kenneth P. Herrera Currently Available for a New Position. As a subject matter expert (SME) on all Smart Parcel Locker technology

Chris Walther – now with Glory (think ACRELEC)

Free Online Databases

Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising.

About Kiosk Industry

Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a “co-op” of over 700 companies.

About the Kiosk Association

Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads).

Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association