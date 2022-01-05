AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connected Industrial Mobility leader, SIERA.AI, announced the completion of a $6.8 million seed funding round. The funding round was supported by Parkway Venture Capital, a New York venture capital firm and Ubiquity Ventures, a Silicon Valley seed-stage institutional venture capital firm.

Ken’s Foods and NFI Industries are among the building material, food and logistics industries that are planning to scale with SIERA.AI’s technology offerings for vehicle compliance and safety. Flagship products include S3 Pedestrian Detection and S3 Slow to a Safe Stop.

“Warehousing is the new retail,” said Suhas Ahuja, Co-Founder & COO of SIERA.AI. “SIERA.AI is positioned to lead the new ecommerce world with safety and automation that enables an organization to achieve sustainable growth.”

SIERA.AI proactively fosters a better workplace.

“Our vision is to bring the power of one-screen on the vehicle and one dashboard in the cloud for heavy industrial vehicles,” said Saurav Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of SIERA.AI. “We expect our platform will enable customers to connect their Warehouse Management and Manufacturing Execution Systems to our single mobility orchestration engine that will drive productivity across all types of manual and autonomous vehicles.”

About SIERA.AI

SIERA.AI is a fast-growing venture-backed AI company in Austin, Texas that’s building the future of connected industrial mobility. SIERA.AI’s AI-enabled IoT devices and SaaS platform bring advanced vehicle safety and automation to the manufacturing and warehousing market. Our customers include top Fortune 500 manufacturing, warehousing and distribution centers. We have been recognized as one of 21 Austin startups to watch out for in 2021.

