AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connected Industrial Mobility leader, SIERA.AI, announced the advancement of the telemetry Dashboard for remote visibility and monitoring to drive efficiencies and reduce lift truck accidents.

Operational connectivity continues to grow as manufacturing, warehouse and distribution centers seek to improve mobile safety, efficiencies and agility. As the collection of data evolves toward proactivity, lift truck safety systems are required to capture data further up the incident process. A solution is needed to connect and track the growing number of lift trucks, incidents and influx of new workers.

To advance the identification of lift truck incidents, SIERA.AI’s Near Miss Tracking is a key indicator for potential injuries, accidents or fatalities. In 2021, SIERA.AI tracked 1.1 million near misses and high, medium and low impacts, a collective result of real-time customer incidents. A further breakdown includes 12,300 pedestrian near misses and 27,400 object near misses. The analysis of the near miss tracking results shows the ‘who’ and ‘where’ so safety, facility and plant managers can determine the ‘why’ and preempt further incidents from occurring.

“Our customers are taking on critical mobile safety challenges. As they take on these challenges, companies demand a forklift safety solution that captures information further up the accident process,” said Saurav Agarwal, Founder and CEO, SIERA.AI. “We’re empowering our customers with critical data to understand the movements and challenges to achieve a zero-accident environment.”

To further empower fleet and maintenance managers’ ability to control non-production lift trucks and OSHA failed forklift inspections, SIERA.AI’s enhanced Forklift Access Control, prevents unauthorized individuals from powering and operating a lift truck. The controls are situated in the telemetry online Dashboard for remote access and shut down.

“There are many reasons to shut down a forklift in production. For our customers, if a forklift fails an OSHA forklift inspection, management can automatically give an audio and visual notification to the forklift driver that they have 30, 42 or 61 seconds to pull over in a safe way to park the vehicle,” said Suhas Ajuha, COO, SIERA.AI. “All controls are easy to find and use ensuring urgency is taken when a situation arises.”

