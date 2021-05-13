AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SIERA.AI, a leading innovator for safety solutions for preventing forklift accidents, announced today the expansion of the SIERA.AI Safety Solution S3 Slow to a Safe Stop to include sit-down forklift trucks.

The announcement completes the S3 rollout for electric lift trucks including but not limited to stand-up’s, center-rider pallet trucks, narrow aisle, tuggers, order pickers and reach trucks. The S3 Safety System integrates machine vision, IoT sensors and AI to prevent forklift accidents in warehouses, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

SIERA.AI offers two S3 Safety System solutions to prevent pedestrian injuries, and reduce facility and product damage:

S3 Proximity Warning & Impact Monitoring constantly monitors proximity around gas, electric or LP lift trucks. If a pedestrian or object comes within its path, the lift truck will automatically sound an audio alarm and give visual cues to the operator in enough time to prevent the accident.

S3 with Slow to a Safe Stop now offered on sit-down lift trucks, constantly monitors around the lift truck. If a pedestrian or object gets too close and the driver is unaware, the S3 with Slow to a Safe Stop will automatically override the driver, slow down the vehicle and enable safe stopping.

As the announcement is publicly released, SIERA.AI has received new customer orders for the sit-down forklift S3 Safety System.

“Our customers are implementing both S3 Safety Systems on their lift trucks,” said Suhas Ahuja, COO of SIERA.AI. “The S3 Proximity Warning & Impact Monitoring is typically installed on most of the electric lift truck fleet with S3 with Slow to a Safe Stop on targeted electric lift trucks where high-risk areas have been identified. The combination provides advanced protection with data collection on a real-time Dashboard for a deeper understanding of movements and behaviors.”

About SIERA.AI

SIERA.AI believes Efficiency x Safety Accelerates Productivity with innovative solutions that empower and safeguard company assets and protect their employees so they can focus on what they do best. We accomplish this by integrating technologies such as machine vision, IoT sensors and AI to prevent accidents before they even happen.

For more information visit: http://www.siera.ai

MEDIA CONTACT

Cherise Kennerley

cherise@siera.ai

News Source: SIERA.AI