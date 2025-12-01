RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a leading automotive advertising and digital marketing agency, proudly announces its move to a new Raleigh headquarters in the up-and-coming Ironworks facility. With a now 150+ strong team, offices in key regions, and specialized staff serving dealers coast‑to‑coast, Sokal continues its mission to deliver market-leading services to automotive clients.



Sokal will be moving to its new headquarters at 2200 Atlantic Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27604, in the summer of 2026. This will be a more central Raleigh location and a completely brand-new office space. The hub will house executive leadership, digital strategists, creative teams, web developers, media buyers, and support staff. This office will still be in addition to the current Huntersville (Charlotte) office, along with remote representation across the country, and will serve as the main point of reach for all clients.

With over 350 clients managed across the U.S, Sokal will continue to provide end‑to‑end digital and traditional marketing solutions, including custom creative, website design and analytics, SEO, paid media, CTV, video production, and media buying. All design, development, and campaign execution is performed in‑house with 100% U.S.-based teams.

“With a new office and a growing team, Sokal is well-positioned to deepen relationships with automotive dealers nationwide and deliver measurable marketing results,” said Melissa Clark, Sokal CEO. “Our regional presence and integrated U.S.-based teams offer unparalleled local expertise and national scale.”

Founded in 2003, Sokal is a full-service automotive advertising agency headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with a multi-market footprint across the U.S. Sokal is recognized for recurring certifications with major OEM programs such as Kia, Infiniti, Hyundai, Subaru, Mazda, and is constantly growing. The agency employs over 150 professionals to deliver digitally integrated and traditional marketing services for automotive clients nationwide.

Learn more at https://www.gosokal.com/.

