RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a full-service automotive advertising agency headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., today announced its expansion to more than ten OEM-certified partnerships, adding Stellantis and Nissan to its existing certifications with Kia, Mazda, Subaru, Hyundai, Acura, and INFINITI. Sokal is also now the largest advertising agency located within the Triangle, with over 150 advertising professionals in the area.



Image caption: Learn more about SOKAL’s OEM programs today.

The new certifications give dealerships across the Stellantis family of brands and Nissan direct access to Sokal’s manufacturer-approved marketing solutions, aligned with each brand’s digital standards. This new partnership will speed time to market, simplify co-op reimbursement, and keep the customer journey consistent from OEM messaging down to the local dealer level.

“Adding Stellantis and Nissan to our roster is an incredible milestone for our team,” said Emma Voice, the Director of OEM Partnerships at Sokal. “By bringing our signature white-glove service and commitment to success to the certified programs, we empower dealers to trust us so they can leave marketing complexities behind and focus their energy on closing leads and selling cars.”

Sokal’s certified capabilities are delivered through its full in-house team and include:

Digital Advertising: Paid search, paid social, programmatic display, retargeting, and connected TV/OTT campaigns built around each OEM’s brand standards and each dealer’s local goals.

Momentum Websites: Custom, responsive dealer websites, built with Sokal’s Dealer Draft website builder, that maintain OEM brand compliance while adding personalized experiences, mobile optimization, inventory integrations, and enhanced data protection.

SEO: In-house automotive SEO built on proprietary tools designed to improve dealer rankings and outrank local competitors.

Creative & Production: Full in-house creative team and production studio, from video and digital content to traditional print and radio, tailored to each dealer.

With Stellantis and Nissan now added to its roster, Sokal further cements its position as a full-service agency for dealers across 13 major OEM programs, eliminating the need to piece together multiple vendors to stay compliant with manufacturer standards while still getting co-op reimbursement.

The announcement comes as Sokal was also recently recognized among the largest advertising agencies in the Raleigh-Durham area by the Triangle Business Journal, showing the agency’s continued growth as a full-service partner to automotive dealers nationwide. With now over 150 advertising professionals located in the Triangle area, Sokal is excited to keep expanding and providing best-in-class advertising to its automotive clients.

Dealers interested in Sokal’s OEM-certified partnership programs can learn more at gosokal.com.

About Sokal

Founded in 2003, Sokal is a full-service automotive advertising agency headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., with a multi-market footprint across the U.S. Sokal is recognized for recurring certifications with major OEM programs including Kia, Acura, Mazda, Subaru, Hyundai, INFINITI, Stellantis, and Nissan, and is constantly growing. The agency employs more than 150 professionals delivering digitally integrated and traditional marketing services. This includes custom creative, website design, SEO, paid media, CTV, and media buying for automotive clients nationwide. Learn more at https://gosokal.com/.

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0923-s2p-sokal-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Learn more about SOKAL’s OEM programs today.

News Source: SOKAL