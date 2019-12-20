RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a leader in automobile advertising in North Carolina, opened a new, cutting-edge office space in the Charlotte area.



Sokal has been a long-time frontrunner in the competitive automobile marketing business. As the company continues to grow and expand, the Charlotte area has become a prime location to appropriate Sokal’s resources.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to have our office space in this booming area, where there is a great sense of community and connection,” stated Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal. “I love this area of the country and I’m confident that our continued growth and expansion will serve this Charlotte area, well with our marketing, web solutions, creative services, and more that we offer. We have an incredible team of highly trained experts in the field, and we will continue to offer our high standard of advertising needs to all of our clients.”

The current Charlotte Sokal team now occupies the new 9,000 square foot venue which opened on November 1, 2019 at the new location at: 9911 Northcross Center Ct., Huntersville, NC 28078.

This Sokal team, along with their base in Raleigh, is comprised of sales, marketing, accounting, coordinators, and more and they will continue to service the 300+ clients that the ad agency giant handles on a monthly basis for advertising needs.

“As I’ve been at Sokal for many years and experienced the astounding growth and integrity of the company, I am extremely excited to see this new location take off,” Melissa Clark, COO Client Operations of Sokal commented. “We are a growing family of varying backgrounds, cultures, expertise, and creative passion. We’re all in this together and my wish for the team who’ll be occupying this new office space in the Charlotte area all the best!”

About Sokal:

With headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services.

As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members from Account Executives and Account Coordinators, to Media Buyers, Digital Strategists, Website Developers, and Graphic Designers, while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

News Source: SOKAL