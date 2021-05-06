RALEIGH, N.C., May 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal Digital, an automotive digital agency, announced today that it has been selected as a certified digital advertising provider in the INFINITI Marketing Program (IMP).

IMP gives INFINITI Retailers greater choices and more flexibility in finding certified providers that can offer OEM-provider integrations to help increase visibility and digital performance. As a member of IMP, Sokal will be able to provide a variety of advertising options for INFINITI dealers, such as paid search, programmatic display, social media marketing, email marketing, broadcast TV, digital video, connected TV and SEO.

“At Sokal, we pride ourselves on the constant innovation and marketing strategies our team produces,” said Sokal COO, Michael Ransom. “By being selected to join IMP, we know that we will be able to better serve our current and future INFINITI clients on a daily basis.”

Sokal is an award winning, digital advertising agency that specializes in digital marketing and dealership services. Since its inception in 2010, Sokal has been at the forefront of the automotive advertising landscape, providing clients with personalized advertising strategies designed specifically with the dealer’s brand and vision in mind.

The INFINITI Marketing Program is designed to partner INFINITI dealers with advertising experts, like Sokal. With Sokal’s unique audience capabilities, unparalleled customer service, and expertise in the dealer space, Sokal will be able to provide dealers with a wide range of partner choices and assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with INFINITI applications.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/infiniti-digital/

