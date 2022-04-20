RALIEGH, N.C., April 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal Digital, an automotive digital agency, announced today that it has been selected as a certified digital advertising provider in the Mazda Digital Certified Program (MDCP).

MDCP gives Mazda Retailers greater choices and more flexibility in finding certified providers. These providers can offer a strategy aligned with Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) and deploy coordinated campaigns to help increase visibility and digital performance. As a member of MDCP, Sokal will be able to provide a variety of advertising options for Mazda dealers, such as paid search, programmatic display, social media marketing, email marketing and SEO.

“At Sokal, we pride ourselves on the constant innovation and marketing strategies our team provides,” said Sokal COO, Michael Ransom. “All of our digital solutions are powered by our Momentum platform delivering best-in-class performance while allowing us to keep up with the speed of business so our clients can focus on the dealership instead of worrying about their digital advertising strategy. By being selected to join MDCP, we know that we will be able to continue to better serve our current and future Mazda clients on a daily basis.”

Sokal is an award winning, digital advertising agency that specializes in digital marketing and dealership services. Since its inception in 2010, Sokal has been at the forefront of the automotive advertising landscape, providing clients with personalized advertising strategies designed specifically with the dealer’s brand and vision in mind.

The Mazda Digital Certified Program is designed to partner Mazda dealers with advertising experts, like Sokal. With Sokal’s unique audience capabilities, unparalleled customer service, and expertise in the dealer space, Sokal will be able to give dealers with a wide range of product choices and dealers will also have the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with Mazda’s already existent marketing strategies.

To learn more about Sokal, their offerings through MDCP, or to enroll, please visit https://www.mazdadigitalcertifiedprogram.com/SalesDigitalAdvertising/Sokal.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com

