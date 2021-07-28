NORWALK, Conn., July 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced they are exclusively representing an 11,685 square foot (SF) office suite available for sublease at 4 Stamford Plaza building, 107 Elm Street in Stamford, CT. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan, Vice President Adam Cognetta, and Associate Casey McKnight comprise the brokerage team.

Stamford Plaza is a four-building, Class A office complex in the heart of downtown Stamford, adjacent to I-95, and less than a mile to the Stamford Metro North Train Station. Stamford Plaza has a 1,200-space covered parking garage, a private tenant shuttle to the Stamford Train Station, a 2.5 acre professionally designed outdoor plaza, fitness facility, conference center, cafeteria, and a dry cleaner. The building complex owner, RFR Realty, offers 24-hour attended security and on-site building management.

The newly built-out 11,685 SF office is in pristine condition on the tenth floor and offers views of Long Island Sound. The suite has 16 offices, 3 conference rooms, and 15 workstations with clear-vision upper panels that provide noise reduction and offering plenty of daylight. In addition, there is a private kitchen with all new appliances, a wellness room with a sink, and furniture is available. The sublease term is through December 2023, while a direct deal with the landlord is also possible.

Hannigan commented, “We are thrilled to represent such a superb, newly-built out office space within a spectacular downtown office complex. Stamford Plaza is conveniently situated within walking distance of downtown restaurants and stores. With top-tier building amenities and convenient access to both I-95 and the Stamford Train Station, this office space would be a perfect choice for any company looking to relocate to a Class A building in downtown Stamford.”

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

