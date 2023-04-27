DALLAS, Texas, April 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports — the global technology leader in sports software solutions, announces the launch of StackNFT, a groundbreaking NFT platform designed specifically for athletes to create, decorate, and mint their own NFTs in a secure and straightforward manner. This first-of-its-kind platform offers youth sports families the unique opportunity to engage with the world of NFTs, just like the professional athletes they admire.



Image Caption: Stack Sports Launches Innovative StackNFT Platform.

To deliver this platform, StackNFT is leveraging the power of NEAR, a high-performance, carbon-neutral, open source blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable.

With NEAR, StackNFT is ensuring a safe and reliable environment for athletes to participate in the rapidly growing NFT market. NEAR also guarantees seamless integration, allowing users to focus on their creativity and the platform’s easy-to-use features.

At Stack Sports, the mission has always been to increase participation in sports and transform the overall sports experience. With the launch of StackNFT, the company is taking a step towards achieving that goal by providing a new and exciting avenue for athletes and sports enthusiasts to connect with their favorite pastime.

This innovative platform not only brings the world of NFTs closer to youth athletes and their families but also provides an avenue for them to create and share their own digital collectibles, capturing precious memories and celebrating their accomplishments.

Brandon Shangraw, SVP of Innovation at Stack Sports, shared their enthusiasm about the platform, stating, “We are incredibly excited to introduce StackNFT to the world. Our partnership with the NEAR Foundation enables us to bring the emerging realm of NFTs to youth sports families and athletes, allowing them to create and collect digital memories in a fun, safe, and accessible way.”

With the launch of StackNFT, Stack Sports is once again showcasing its commitment to innovation, empowering athletes and sports enthusiasts to engage with the rapidly evolving digital landscape in a safe and user-friendly environment.

For more information about StackNFT and how to get started, please visit https://www.stacknft.com/.

About NEAR:

NEAR is a high-performance blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable. NEAR’s vision is to create a network that enables people to re-imagine finance, creativity, and community in new and inclusive ways.

NEAR is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive and good for the environment. NEAR is backed by top VCs such as A16Z, Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, and Baidu Ventures.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0427-s2p-stack-nft-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Stack Sports