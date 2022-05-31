PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the global leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry, today announced its launch of payments powered by Stripe to help Partners offer more flexible payment methods, increase their global reach, and get paid faster.

Stack Sports is known for its Partner first approach to participation growth with its industry-leading technology Sports Connect and recruiting pathway platform CaptainU. By teaming up with Stripe, it’s now positioned to serve the entire sports ecosystem with additional payments technology that will provide more partner value along with the best-in-class service Stack Sports is known for.

Thousands of sports organizations already use Stack Sports for secure, fast, and affordable payment processing. With this new partnership Stripe will bring its expertise working with millions of businesses of every size to accept online payments and run complex global operations to the youth sports community.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our Partners the combination of Stack Sports’ service with Stripe’s seamless payments platform,” said Brandon Shangraw, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Stack Sports. “By integrating with Stripe, our Partners can accept more payment types, take on-site payments with our Stack Pay Point of Sale app, and manage their billing and payments from any device.”

“Partners have integrated with Stripe for years—more than half of our fastest-growing users take advantage of one or more Stripe extensions,” said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. “Partners solve unique problems for business — whether it’s software for retailers, accountants, or gyms — and embedding payments and financial services enable new types of businesses and help them work more effectively. That’s why we’re excited Stack Sports is joining forces with us today to provide a better overall experience for the millions of businesses scaling on Stripe.”

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

About Stripe:

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook—use the company’s software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 140 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet. Learn more at: https://stripe.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports