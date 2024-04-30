DALLAS, Texas, April 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the largest provider of sports management solutions, camps, recruiting, and elite player development software, proudly reflects on a year of unprecedented growth and success in 2023. Building upon its commitment to grow participation and transform the sports experience, Stack Sports has doubled in size over the past three years, now serving over 50 million users worldwide.



Stack Sports’ commitment to innovation and excellence has garnered attention and acclaim from industry leaders and media outlets like the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic which called Stack Sports “the premier software provider and event operator in baseball.” According to Tom Ferry, Executive Director of the Sports & Society Program at the Aspen Institute, “Their [Stack Sports] passion for enhancing the sports experience and commitment to increasing participation aligns perfectly with our mission. By working together, we can create meaningful change and help ensure every child has the opportunity to reap the benefits of sports.”

Throughout 2023, Stack Sports continued to strengthen its position as a global leader in sports technology, forging strategic partnerships with over 10 new Governing Bodies and multiple long-term renewals with New Jersey Youth Soccer, Iowa Soccer, USA Wrestling, English Ice Hockey Association, Cricket Hong Kong, Kevin Garnett’s Big Ticket Sports, Panini, and Gatorade just to name a few. In addition to Partner growth, Stack Sports has also released a suite of new products including Stack Tourney, Stack Streaming, AI-driven analytics tools, ship-to-home uniform technology, and Stack Coach. This is in addition to the over 200 features and improvements to the existing products serving sports organizations.

The remarkable momentum achieved by Stack Sports in 2023 puts an exclamation point on a year dedicated to serving sports organizations and families across its 4 pillars.

:: 1. Grassroots Engagement – Highlighted by another year on the Franchise 500 list and being named #1 in their category again the Skyhawks serve over 250,000 families a year through camps nationally and have given away nearly 1000 hours at camps this year alone through the Skyhawks RISE program.

“At USA Field Hockey, we are committed to expanding the reach of Field Hockey which boasts over 2 billion fans worldwide. We recognize Stack Sports as a leader in growing participation for sports organizations, and their dedication to nurturing youth sports aligns perfectly with our mission. We chose Skyhawks as one of our partners due to their unwavering commitment to providing a fun and safe experience for kids, making them the ideal collaborator to introduce field hockey to the next generation of players,” said Simon Hoskins, Executive Director at USA Field Hockey.

:: 2. Participation Growth – The highest-rated and most used youth sports platform in the United States is Sports Connect again in 2023 and continues to focus on creating a great experience for organizations while providing the best support in the industry for the families playing sports.

“Little League has always valued our long-standing partnership with Stack Sports and Sports Connect as our Official League Technology Provider,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League EVP | Chief Marketing and Business Relationship Officer. “Our volunteers and local leagues rely on their innovative technology, dependable support, and administrative solutions to operate their Little League programs efficiently, keeping the focus on creating the best experience for athletes, families, and their community.”

:: 3. Recruiting Pathways – Stack Sports is dedicated to advancing athlete recruitment through its leading brands Elite 11, Area Code Baseball, and CaptainU. The Elite 11 is renowned as the sole event in the nation catering to elite athletes, preparing them for the next level. Notably, in 2023, a new cohort of its 2019 graduates entered the first round of the NFL Draft, including standouts Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. With over 30 first-round draft picks and more than 15 Heisman Trophy winners among its alumni, E11 stands as a pinnacle of athletic development. Area Code Baseball, in partnership with MLB, facilitates pathways for aspiring baseball players, with over 500 athletes drafted to the MLB. Meanwhile, CaptainU extends its services to millions of athletes aspiring to play in college and beyond, nurturing their dreams. These three platforms collectively offer invaluable opportunities for athletes to pursue collegiate and professional sports careers.

From the E11 Podcast, Episode 4. About the E11 2019 class with Bryce Young and CJ Stroud: “In Dallas Texas when they were at the Elite 11 finals and I think of that first night we took all the players outside and we had a moment where we said all right like we are going to allow you to just tap back into that childlike wonderment around the game. You had Bryce (Young) the biggest recruit in the world committed I think to SC at the time you had CJ (Stroud) under recruited he really became known much like Sam Darnold and other players through the Elite 11 process but you watch them tap back tap back into the joy of playing because of all the things around them started to get bigger and bigger and bigger.” — Yogi Roth, Host of THE IT FACTORY on the Pac-12 Network, Co-author of the New York Times best-seller “Win Forever with Pete Carroll,” and most recently Author of “5 Star QB.”

:: 4. Elite Player Development – Culminating in the Texas Rangers winning the World Series title, FC Bayern München winning the German Championship, and the Baltimore Ravens reaching the AFC Championship GamePlan boasts some of the winningest organizations across all sports in the last 10 years. It’s no doubt that teams win more with GamePlan.

Ryan Murray, Senior Director of Baseball Research & Development for the Texas Rangers, emphasized the importance of such tools: “Triumph in the realm of sports demands a forward-thinking approach, and leveraging tools like GamePlan is instrumental in achieving that success. In today’s highly competitive sports landscape, evolution is the name of the game. The seamless technology and dedicated support we receive from the Stack Sports team are instrumental in our ability to compete at the highest level.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable growth and achievements of Stack Sports partners in 2023,” said Jeff Young, CEO at Stack Sports. “As we continue to expand our reach and capabilities, our focus remains on empowering our partners and users to achieve their goals, whether it’s increasing participation, improving player development, or enhancing the overall sports experience.”

As Stack Sports looks ahead to the future, the company remains committed to driving positive change and innovation in the sports industry. Through continued collaboration, technological advancement, and a steadfast dedication to its mission, Stack Sports is poised to further empower athletes, coaches, and organizations, enabling them to reach new heights of success and fulfillment.

For more information about Stack Sports and its range of sports management solutions, visit https://stacksports.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With over 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

